Planning a Vacation to Europe Like Your Favourite Star? These Tips Will Help You Save Money

A Europe trip might actually take the crown for being the most bucket-listed destination in the world. Millions of travellers flock here every year. With its stunning scenery, vibrant culture and rich history, Europe is one of the most popular tourist destinations. While it can be an incredible place to visit, for most of us it can be an expensive trip.

Budget concerns always push one to the back seat when planning an international holiday trip. But the good news is that there are many ways to have a budget-friendly trip to European countries. Here are some essential tips you need to know.

Consider travelling to Eastern Europe countries

Bulgaria, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Portugal are the countries expected to be the least expensive destinations in Europe. Without spending a lot of money every traveller will find something great to see in these incredible countries. From beautiful scenic nature to stunning architectural views and a wide variety of tasty cuisines, European countries have a lot to offer.

Staying in hostels rather than in hotels

Staying in a hostel or dorm is one of the best ways to save money while travelling. Hostels are a much cheaper alternative to luxurious hotel accommodations, with beds in dormitory-style rooms typically costing cheaper rates.

Use public transport/buses

Public transportation is usually much cheaper than booking a cab. Many cities have day passes that allow you to use public transport on discount offers. To travel around Europe, you can also take a low-cost FlixBus service that runs throughout the continent covering several famous destinations.

Travel in Off-Season

Prices in most European countries change drastically from season to season. The price variations are significant in hotels, restaurants and adventure activities. June to September is the peak travel season in Europe, so you can travel during the off-season from March to May and between October to November.

Use a Credit Card to avoid Foreign Transaction Fees

Using a credit card with no foreign transaction fees can help you save extra money. Many cards offer this perk and also rewards points so that you can get more value out of your purchases.

