Planning To Visit Punjab? Here Are Some Must-Visit Places In The State

Punjab, also known as the Land of Five Rivers, is one of India’s cultural destinations for people to visit and explore. If you wish to explore Punjab thoroughly and understand the rich culture of the people there, visiting one or two places won’t suffice. Here are 6 must-visit places in Punjab:

Amritsar – Amritsar is home to the Golden Temple, one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the country for Sikhs. Amritsari kulche and lassi are two of the tastiest foods that are a must-try if you are visiting the city.

Chandigarh – This planned city is the capital of Punjab. It’s known for its amalgamation of modernism, aesthetics, and antiquity. Rock garden, Sukhna Lake, and International Dolls Museum are some of the tourist attractions one should definitely visit.

Ludhiana – If you want to know more about Punjab’s cultural history, Ludhiana is a prime location as it houses the Museum of Rural Life. Some other places to visit are Phillaur Fort, Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum, and Ludhiana Zoo.

Jalandhar – This ancient city of Punjab is a pilgrimage destination for both Sikhs and Hindus as it has many holy temples to visit too. Wonderland, Devi Talab Mandir, and Niku Park are a few of the places that are a must-see if you plan on going to Jalandhar.

Bhatinda – This city talks of rulers who have fought many wars and ruled the city in the past. Muhammad Ghori, Mahmud of Ghazni, and Prithvi Raj Chauhan have been rulers of the city. The city is also home to AIIMS and thermal power plants which are reasons for its development. Some of the best places in the city are Qila Mubarak, Rose Garden, and Jogger’s Park.

Patiala – Patiala is known as the Royal City of Punjab. Baba Ala Singh was the first king of the erstwhile princely state. It is famous for its drinks, the Qila Mubarak whose foundation was also laid by Baba Ala Singh, and famous foods like “Makki di roti" and “Sarson da Saag."

The other prominent cities which are significant tourist spots are Pathankot, Kapurthala, Nangal, Ropar, Mohali, and Sirhind. Punjab is famous for its food, dance, and culture along with the liveliness that people bring.

