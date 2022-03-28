Planning to Visit the Mountains this Summer? Kinnaur and Spiti Just Might Be the Perfect Destination

Mountains and valleys covered with snow are prime destinations for people to spend their vacations. While Shimla, Manali and Kasol are very popular, many low-key amazing places don’t find their chance to shine. One such underrated destination is Kinnaur and Spiti Valley hidden by the snow covered caps of Himalayas.

Some of the must-visit places that are breathtakingly beautiful in Kinnaur and Spiti valleys are:

Chandratal, Spiti

This lake is one of the most beautiful destinations to find peace. Chandratal comes in the list of world’s most photographed lakes as the scenic beauty is just too captivating. The lake is just past Kunzum Pass but as the road is unlevelled and difficult to drive on, you will need an expert driver to take you to the lake.

Langza, Spiti

This village is situated at an altitude of 4400 meters. Visit this pretty village in June and July to enjoy the lush green scenery and peaceful winds. The mud villages are the main attraction of this destination. The villagers are very welcoming and sweet. They’d help you with anything you need in case you fall short of supplies.

Kalpa, Kinnaur

This destination is primarily known for being India’s top contender of sunset spots. The colors of the sky look magical during mornings and evenings as the sun contributes largely to the beauty this place holds. The famous apple orchards along with the ancient monasteries and temples are a must-visit if you plan to go to Kalpa.

Key Monastery, Spiti

Around 10 kilometers away from Kaza, Key monastery tells about the history of the place. The architecture is absolutely astounding. The beautiful place is the biggest training center for lamas who come to practice religion there. It sits at an altitude of 13,668 feet from mean sea level.

Some other notably beautiful spots to visit are Dhankar and Komic in Spiti, and Reckong Peo, Nako and Ribba in Kinnaur.

