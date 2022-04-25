Rajasthan's Laal Maas Dish Steals the Show on MasterChef Australia. Try this recipe!

The latest season of the popular reality show MasterChef Australia: Fans And Favourites went on air earlier this week. The first episode of the show features the contestant preparing history-laden dishes from around the globe. Celebrity chef Sarah Todd, who is among the 24 contestants for the season, chose to prepare a traditional Rajasthani dish for the episode. Taking inspiration from her last trip to Rajasthan, Sarah recreated the popular lamb curry dish, Laal Maas, and served it with bajre ki roti along with pickled mustard seeds.

The rich flavours of the dish left the judges impressed and Sarah later posted a clipping of the episode on her social media pages

An authentic Rajasthani dish, Laal Maas is prepared using surprisingly simple ingredients. While you would expect to use a variety of spices for making an Indian curry dish, Laal Maas recipe originally includes red chillies, salt, ghee, curd (optional) and the lamb meat, of course!

If you wish to treat yourself to the recreation of the Laal Maas recipe, we are here to offer help:

Ingredients

-Mutton cut into 1-inch pieces – 750 grams

-Kashmiri red chillies soaked – 6-8

-Yoghurt – ½ cup

-Cumin powder – 2 teaspoons

-Coriander powder – 2 teaspoons

-Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

-Ginger-garlic paste – 6 tablespoons

-Black cardamoms – 2

-Green cardamoms – 3-4

-Cinnamon – 1-inch stick

-Cloves – 3-4

-Bay leaf – 1

-Onions finely chopped – 4 medium

-Garam masala powder – ½ teaspoon

-Salt to taste

-Coriander sprig for garnishing

-Lemon wedges for garnishing

-Charcoal – 2-3 pieces

How to Make

-Before starting the cooking process, grind the soaked red chillies into a fine paste using a blender

-Take a large mixing bowl to marinate mutton in a mixture of curd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, one tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste and the red chilli paste.

-Heat the ghee in a pressure cooker and add black cardamom, green cardamoms, cinnamon, cloves and bay leaf and sauté till it’s fragrant.

-Add sliced onion and saute till it turns golden brown

-Add the marinated mutton to the cooking dish and saute on high heat for two to four minutes

-Add sufficient water to submerge the mutton piece followed by salt.

-Cover the lid of the pressure and cook it for seven to eight whistles.

-Once done, remove the cooker from the heat and wait for the pressure to release before opening the lid.

-Light the charcoal and place it in a small metal bowl and place the bowl in the centre of the cookers.

-Add two-three cloves to the charcoal and pour a few drops of ghee onto it before quickly covering the lid to let the dish absorb the fragrance.

-Transfer the curry to a serving bowl and garnish it with coriander leaves.

Enjoy your Laal Maas curry!

