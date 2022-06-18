Real Locations Where Your Favourite Tollywood Movies Were Shot

The rise of Tollywood has introduced the cinema-lovers to movies like Baahubali, KGF Chapter 1 and 2, and much more. The movies are high on action and drama and are often shot in rustic, magical places. So if you are willing to visit the real locations where your favourite Tollywood actors shot the movies you love, here’s the detailed list.

KGF Chapter 1 and 2

The blockbuster hit Kannada movie starring Yash is a high-octane action drama. The shooting location of this movie is hidden in its name: Kolar Gold Fields. The mining region is situated in the Kolar district of Karnataka. Thanks to the popularity of the movie, KGF has become a hot tourist spot for fans. Besides the mining town, other parts of the movie were shot in Mumbai where protagonist Rocky emerges as a gangster. The shooting of the port scenes took place in Chennai.

Baahubali

The SS Rajamouli directorial had its own massive set in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city. The film city was built in 1996 by Telegu film-producer Ramoji Rao. It is the largest integrated studio complex in the world and has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. However, some of the other scenes were shot at Orvakal Rock Garden, Andhra Pradesh, which is India’s largest and most famous rock garden. The waterfall scenes featuring Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty were from Vazhachal falls in Kerala.

Vikram Vedha

The noir action thriller starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi was released in 2017. Parts of the film were shot at Quibble Island Cemetery in Chennai. While the climax scene was shot at the dilapidated Binny Mills, in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It has been a popular heritage building for over 200 years. However, only a few parts of the building remain intact today.

Oru Adaar Love

The 2019 movie became famous much before its release thanks to a clip of actress Priya Prakash Varrier winking which went viral and became the anchor for countless memes across the nation. However, the shooting location of the movie was equally captivating. The high school romantic drama was shot in Kerala’s Mannuthy, near Thrissur district.

