Karnataka
4/4 Seats
BJP
3
INC
1
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
4/4 Seats
BJP
1
INC
3
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 105
UPA 48
OTH 73
19
Home » News » Lifestyle » Relaxing Vacation Spots in India for Elderly Travellers

Relaxing Vacation Spots in India for Elderly Travellers

Sun Temple dedicated to Surya Devta in Odisha is another architectural wonder. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Sun Temple dedicated to Surya Devta in Odisha is another architectural wonder. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

If you are in your 60s, just imagine yourself traveling at your own pace, relishing the local food, choosing activities per your liking, and surrounding yourself with the alluring view of different destinations.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 22:26 IST

After working hard for the entire life, retiring from work surely calls for a celebration. And what better way than to plan a refreshing trip and see the world. If you are in your 60s, just imagine yourself traveling at your own pace, relishing the local food, choosing activities per your liking, and surrounding yourself with the alluring view of different destinations. If this is something that truly grabbed your attention then here is a list of destinations that you must visit for a relaxing holiday.

Odisha

Advertisement

From seeking the blessings of Lord Jagganath to soaking in the sun at different beaches, Odisha has a lot to offer you. From October to February is considered extremely ideal to visit the eastern state. Odisha is home to a handful of enchanting beaches that will surely let you experience peace. Not only this, Odisha is a heaven for people who love seafood.

Rajasthan

RELATED NEWS

If you are someone who is attracted to ancient architecture and would like to experience living in palaces, then Rajasthan should top your list. Apart from being a culturally royal state, Rajasthan has successfully preserved its innumerable palaces from different times and converted them into hotels. Besides experiencing the luxury of royal life, you can also wake up your adventurous soul and explore the wildlife safari in Ranthambore National Park, Sariska Tiger Reserve and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, among others. Last but not least, when in Rajasthan vegetarians shouldn’t skip on Dal Bati Churma and Gatte ki Sabzi, and for non-vegetarians Lal Maas is a must-have.

Kerala

Apart from dipping into spirituality, God’s own country is truly a vision for sore eyes. From enthralling gentle hills with pleasing weather to serene backwaters, Kerala will never disappoint you and we can bet on it. If you are looking for a relaxing vacation far from the hustle and bustle of the city, then you must book your tickets for captivating places like Munnar, Wayanad, Kovalam, Alappuzha, and Kumarakom, Alleppey without any delay. You can’t skip on the seafood here.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: June 10, 2022, 22:26 IST