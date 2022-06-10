Relaxing Vacation Spots in India for Elderly Travellers

After working hard for the entire life, retiring from work surely calls for a celebration. And what better way than to plan a refreshing trip and see the world. If you are in your 60s, just imagine yourself traveling at your own pace, relishing the local food, choosing activities per your liking, and surrounding yourself with the alluring view of different destinations. If this is something that truly grabbed your attention then here is a list of destinations that you must visit for a relaxing holiday.

Odisha

Advertisement

From seeking the blessings of Lord Jagganath to soaking in the sun at different beaches, Odisha has a lot to offer you. From October to February is considered extremely ideal to visit the eastern state. Odisha is home to a handful of enchanting beaches that will surely let you experience peace. Not only this, Odisha is a heaven for people who love seafood.

Rajasthan

If you are someone who is attracted to ancient architecture and would like to experience living in palaces, then Rajasthan should top your list. Apart from being a culturally royal state, Rajasthan has successfully preserved its innumerable palaces from different times and converted them into hotels. Besides experiencing the luxury of royal life, you can also wake up your adventurous soul and explore the wildlife safari in Ranthambore National Park, Sariska Tiger Reserve and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, among others. Last but not least, when in Rajasthan vegetarians shouldn’t skip on Dal Bati Churma and Gatte ki Sabzi, and for non-vegetarians Lal Maas is a must-have.

Kerala

Apart from dipping into spirituality, God’s own country is truly a vision for sore eyes. From enthralling gentle hills with pleasing weather to serene backwaters, Kerala will never disappoint you and we can bet on it. If you are looking for a relaxing vacation far from the hustle and bustle of the city, then you must book your tickets for captivating places like Munnar, Wayanad, Kovalam, Alappuzha, and Kumarakom, Alleppey without any delay. You can’t skip on the seafood here.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.