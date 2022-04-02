Remove These Places From Your Travel Wishlist, as it is Illegal to Visit Them

If you are a true traveller then you must have an itch to explore new places and cultures. The curiosity to traverse the fascinating location can’t be matched by anything else. But do you know there are some places where it is illegal for the common man to visit, due to multiple reasons? Yes, that’s correct. Not just illegal, but if you are ever found at these places you might even face consequences for entering the prohibited location. Let’s take a look at some places that are illegal and unreachable:

North Sentinel Island, India

This is an island in the Andamans and is home to the Sentinelese tribe. But it is one of the most forbidden islands in the world. Members of this tribe are still untouched by the modern world and are completely unaware of the outside world or the advancement in technology. Reportedly, the tribe has been living on the island for more than 50,000 years under the protection of the Indian Government. They reportedly attack people who try to visit the island, hence making the area strictly prohibited for visitors.

Tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China

Buried deep under the pyramid for more than 2000 years, the mausoleum of China’s first Emperor Qin Shi Huang remains covered in mystery for both archaeologists and historians. The Chinese government has strictly prohibited the excavation of the tomb, whose contents are sealed to date

Snake Island, Brazil

This Brazil’s island is infested with innumerable deadly snakes, making it illegal for the visit. The island is home to countless golden lanceheads which are considered the deadliest serpent on the earth.

The Lascaux Caves, France

In 1963, the government banned people from visiting this cave, which is more than 17000-year-old and its walls carry engravings and animal paintings. Surprisingly, in 1940, these caves were discovered by some teenagers.

Surtsey Island, Iceland

Located in an archipelago off the southern coast of Iceland, little Surtsey island was formed as a consequence of a volcanic eruption, which lasted four years. The island, which is also popular as the newest planet on the earth, is open to a few scientists and geologists. but the island is off-limits to visitors because it is believed that human interference will disrupt the ecological succession taking place on the island.

Ise Grand Shrine, Japan

Around a 2000-year-old Shinto shrine was built for the Sun Goddess, Amaterasu. The shrine, which is a crucial part of the Japanese culture, only allows royal family members and a selected few priests to go inside. It is known as the birthplace of the Japanese national religion, Shinto, and is it is completely illegal to visit the shrine.

