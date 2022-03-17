Renowned Temples of South India that are a Testament to the South Indian Heritage

India’s vast diversity is what makes it unique. From North to South, the country has a lot to offer in every aspect, including religion. There is an amalgamation of different cultures and religions living together in harmony. Even the temples that one can see in the Northern part of India will be very different from those in Southern India. The temples of South India more often than not are based on Dravidian architecture and are renowned. These centuries-old temples offer a glance into the different empires and the kingdoms in which these temples were built.

Here are some of the renowned South Indian temples which are known for their architectural style:

1. Ekambareswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu

Ekambareswarar Temple is located in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This ancient temple goes back to the reign of Pallava and Chola Kings. Ekambareswarar temple covers an area of 23 acres and has one of the tallest entrance gates in all of South India temples. A shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu is also present in this temple.

2. Airavateswara Temple, Tamil Nadu

Airavateswara Temple is situated in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu and is one of the renowned Hindu temples. The Airavateswara temple is built on Dravidian architecture. The temple is also a UNESCO World Heritage site and was built in the 12th century. Shri Airavateswara Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva but the chariot structure of the temple includes many other dieties as well. The temple truly has withstand the test of time.

3. Sri Vadakkunnathan Temple, Kerala

Sri Vadakkunnathan Temple is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated in Thrissur, Kerala. It is believed that the temple was built around 350 years ago. Sri Vadakkunnathan Temple has beautiful murals which have also helped in making the temple a renowned site. It is an important pilgrimage site during the Maha Shivaratri festival.

4. Vidyashankara Temple, Karnataka

Vidyashankara Temple in Karnataka’s Sringeri was built in the 14th century in the memory of Guru Vidhyashankara. The temple has a mix of Dravidian architecture and Hoysala styles. Vidyashankara Temple has detailed inscriptions that gives one an idea about the Vijayanagar empire.

