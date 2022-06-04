Running Away from City’s Hustle-Bustle? Plan Your Vacation to These Secluded Indian Beaches

While the advent of the summer season brings along the urge to rush towards the hilly terrain, still the beauty of the mountains can’t beat the peace and romantic breeze of the beaches. Many famous alluring beaches in the country become crowded as soon as the holiday season starts. However, if you are running away from the hustle and bustle of the city then you will never enjoy such crowded places. There are many stunning secluded beaches in India where you and your family can have the experience of your lifetime.

Lighthouse beach, Kerala

How can we not begin with Kerala, or should we say god’s own country? Acquiring its name because of its red and white lighthouse, the beach is one of the most heavenly glimpses in the state. Surrounded by palm trees and hilly terrain, the beach was also featured in many Bollywood films.

Butterfly Beach, Goa

This hidden gem is locked by hills and surrounded by mesmerising butterflies, which explains its name. Located in South Goa, Butterfly beach is known by very less people, and hence, showers you a peaceful experience. To reach here you can take the ferry from Goa’s Palolem and Agonda beaches.

Ezhara Beach, Kannur

Collectively the twin beaches of Kizhunna and Ezhara are called Kizhunna Ezhara. Situated 12 kilometers away from Kerala’s Kannur town, Kizhunna Ezhara is Kannur’s hidden treasure. Surrounded by serene water and coconut trees, the beach will etch an unforgettable memory in your heart and mind.

Agatti Island, Lakshadweep

The crystal clear blue water, white sands, and towering palm trees give Agatti Island its picturesque highlight and make it stand out among others. The charming beauty of the island makes it one of the favourite beach destinations for film sets. Its captivating beauty will surely make it hard for you to leave and go back to your home.

