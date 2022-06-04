Singapore is Optimistic to Boost Tourism in the Country by Hosting Global Events

COVID-19 restrictions have eased in many countries. Many nations are opening their arms to people from around the globe. One such country is Singapore. The country has opened its borders to tourists and is all set to give them a warm welcome. Not just this, the tourism department is optimistic about hosting people and giving them space to explore the country with varied events.

According to a Bloomberg report, the nation has organised more than 150 local and international events within the first three months of this year. Now, Singapore wants to conduct many exhibitions, events, conferences and other activities to give space to investors and tourists to come into the country. As quoted by Bloomberg, Deputy chief executive of Singapore Tourism Board, Yap Chin Siang said in a statement, “The business community is eager for opportunities to meet and network in person," He, further, added, “This desire, as well as the recent easing of our border restrictions, puts the MICE industry in good stead to recover strongly."

Not just this, Singapore has a lot in the pipeline for later this year which will draw more attention. These include an annual meeting titled, Shangri-La Dialogue, the Global Health Security Conference, Milken Institute Asia Summit, AIJA Annual Congress, and Gamescom Asia.

Even, Singapore is building international relations through these global events. Recently, the government of Singapore has given an invitation to the Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal to present the ‘Delhi Model’ at the World Cities Summit. The step is a welcoming one for India as it’ll provide urban solutions to other global partners.

One more reason that has contributed to the increase in tourism in Singapore is the restrictions in Hong Kong. The city is one of the most visited tourist destinations but as the cases are still on a hike in the country, the mandatory quarantine period is still imposed in Hong Kong. This has opened doors to neighbouring countries like Singapore. With so many global events happening in Singapore, it’ll be interesting to witness the tourist hotspot’s growth in tourism and economy.

