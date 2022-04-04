Singapore Relaxes COVID Curbs for Tourists; Add These Beautiful Places to your Wishlist

After witnessing a decline in the daily cases of COVID-19, Singapore has lifted the coronavirus restrictions for all vaccinated travellers. Popular for its convenient location and warm climate, Singapore has given entry to fully-vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children from April 1. With this, you don’t need to get any entry approvals or go through quarantining, you just simply have to present a negative pre-departure COVID test. And even a pre-departure test won’t be required if you are travelling by land. Moreover, you won’t need to wear a face mask outside and can gather in a group of 10 people, which has been increased from number five.

Due to its central point location in Southeast Asia, Singapore is one of the most loved countries by many. But if Singapore is on your wishlist, and you wanted to visit the picturesque tourist spots in the country, then there’s no better time than now. Hailed as the cleanest, best planned, and most entertaining destination in the world, Singapore will give you the pleasure of the largest rooftop infinity pool to centuries-old temples. Without further ado, let’s check out the most tourist-friendly spots in Singapore:

Gardens by the Bay

Nestled in central Singapore, this botanic garden of the future is sprawled across 101 hectares. Gardens by the Bay is the land of next-gen Supertrees groves, high-tech space domes, and outlandish sculptures. This enthralling spot is home to over 400,000 plants and is a perfect destination for nature lovers.

Lazarus Island

A part of Singapore’s cluster of Southern Islands, Lazarus Island is the best-kept secret of the country. Also known as Pulau Sakijang Pelepah, is a breath-taking beach, and a perfect spot to soak in the sun and spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Sentosa Island

This tiny-resort island is home to themed attractions, sun-washed beaches, lush forests, amazing spas, and some popular resort hotels, where you can have a relaxing vacation and have the best time of your life.

Singapore Zoo

If you are travelling with your children, then you must visit the zoo, which is set in a rainforest environment and is home to more than 2,400 specimens of over 300 species of mammals, birds, and reptiles. It is also the world’s first free-ranging orangutan habitat in a zoo.

Jurong Bird Park

This is Asia’s largest bird paradise, which gives you the visual treat of more than 3500 colourful birds across 400 species and is spread over 20.2 hectares of naturalistic habitat.

Pulau Ubin

Just 15-minute boat ride away from the mainland, Pulau Ubin is a granite island and is one of the last two kampongs of Singapore, its main attraction is Chek Jawa Wetlands.

