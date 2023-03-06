South Indian Beach Destinations That Need To Be On Your Bucket List

South India is home to many beautiful beaches, with its serene coastline dotted with palm trees, crystal clear waters, and golden sands. From the tranquil beaches of Kerala to the land’s ends in Andhra Pradesh, there are several spots that need to be on your bucket list if you love the sea. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation with family or a thrilling adventure with friends, the beach destinations in South India are ideal for the perfect getaway. Here are destinations you must consider for your next getaway

1. Marari Beach, Kerala

Marari Beach is a hidden gem located in Alappuzha, Kerala. The beach is relatively unexplored and offers a serene atmosphere, with its lush greenery and coconut trees. It is also home to several resorts and spas, making it a perfect destination for a relaxing vacation.

2. Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Havelock Island, part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is home to Radhanagar Beach. It is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with its turquoise waters, soft white sands, and lush greenery. The beach is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and even snorkelling.

3. Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Kovalam is a popular tourist destination located in Thiruvananthapuram. This beautiful beach boasts of crystal-clear waters, white sand, and a relaxing atmosphere. The beach is divided into three parts, with the southernmost beach being the most popular. The beach is also a hub for Ayurvedic treatments and yoga classes.

4. Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar

Elliott’s is one of Tamil Nadu’s most pristine beaches; locals affectionately refer to it as Besant Nagar Beach or Bessie. Relax your body and mind while dipping your toes on the warm sand and indulging in mouth-watering seafood snacks from neighbourhood hawkers. Water sports are challenging due to the strong sea current, but you may still enjoy other activities like horseback riding along the shore.

5. Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach is a cliff beach located in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The beach is surrounded by high cliffs, which offer a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. The beach is also known for its natural mineral springs and Ayurvedic spas.

6. Butterfly Beach, Goa

The surrounding trees on the shore are what gave this beach its name since they draw large numbers of butterflies. Also, the beach has an uncanny butterfly shape. This beach is shaped like a tiny cove and is encircled by tall woods. This beach is one of the least visited and most remote beaches. You can use a boat or ferry to get to this beach. After that, you would have to make a strenuous climb because cars cannot travel there.

7. Mahabalipuram Beach, Tamil Nadu

Mahabalipuram Beach is located in Tamil Nadu and is famous for its rock-cut temples and sculptures. Surfing and other water activities are also very popular at the shore. The beach is lined with shacks and cafes, offering a range of local delicacies.

8. Kanyakumari Beach, Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari beach, located at the southernmost tip of the Indian peninsula, is a meeting point for three major water bodies: the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea. This less-visited tourist destination is endowed with opulence and boasts an atmosphere fit for the gods. While the turbulent tides prevent you from entering the sea, the breathtaking sunset views make a trip to this Tamil Nadu beach worth every penny.

South India is a treasure trove of beautiful beaches that offer a unique blend of natural beauty, culture, and adventure. So, pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and head out to explore the stunning beaches of South India.

