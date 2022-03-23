South Korea opens its borders for tourists who are fully vaccinated

If you have been saving the pictures of all the scenic places and food that you would eat once in South Korea, your wait is finally over. The East Asian country that has grown in popularity over recent years thanks to BTS, Parasite, and Squid Game, is finally opening up for tourists and lifting the quarantine restrictions.

Starting April 1, international tourists will be able to visit South Korea without quarantine if provided that they are vaccinated against Covid-19. The new rule issued by the government of South Korea applies to visitors from most countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and India. The only exceptions for this new travel update are visitors from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Myanmar, who will be required to quarantine for seven days before pursuing their tourist activities in South Korea.

The East Asian country has followed some strict travel restrictions, especially for those flying in from overseas. The strict entry rules have only recently started to ease as cases of coronavirus reduce globally and the vaccinated population increases. In February, the South Korean government reduced the quarantine period from ten to seven days, and starting April 1, quarantine will be scrapped entirely for vaccinated travelers.

According to Lonely Planet, those planning to visit South Korea this year will be required to have received a booster shot to bypass quarantine if more than 180 days have passed since the last recommended dose of a primary vaccine schedule. That is 180 days following the second vaccine shot. Travelers will also be required to apply for a QR code which will then be scanned at immigration, according to the tourism board. To get your own QR code one would have to go through South Korea’s Q-Code system by entering information like passport number, departure country, airline, phone number and vaccine records.

If you are ready to go through these essential steps, you are all set to visit South Korea and finally live the Korean drama life you have been dreaming of.

