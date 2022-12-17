Survey Explains the Top 5 Domestic and International Places For Indians To Visit This Christmas

After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are feeling overwhelmingly more optimistic about travelling. It is encouraging to see Indian travellers exploring different destinations both within India and abroad with a more positive outlook towards travel. Booking.com data reveals that Indian travellers prefer hill stations, beaches and historical destinations when it comes to domestic travel with Puducherry topping the list followed by Lonavala and Manali.

The top 5 most searched domestic destinations include Puducherry, Lonavala, Manali, Udaipur and Mumbai. For outbound travel, Indians are searching for metropolitan cities to celebrate the festive season and ring in the new year.

Bangkok and Singapore continue to be South-East Asia’s most popular destinations, while Dubai remains at the top as the most popular destination for Indian travellers. Indian travelers are also looking at Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, London and Paris when it comes to top searched international destinations with check-in dates between December 24, 2022 to January 2, 2023. As people remain enthusiastic and book their holidays, the search and booking engine will continue to make it easier for everyone to create their unique travel memories as they experience what these different destinations have to offer during the year end and beyond.

Few travel trends that Booking.com had witnessed in 2022 have also influenced people’s decision while choosing a destination to celebrate Christmas. They are as follows:

Sustainable Travel: As the world of travel started to open up again, albeit slowly and at varying rates, everybody saw travelers more committed to a responsible and mindful way of travelling. According to the app’s APAC Travel Confidence Index, India topped the index in terms of intent to travel sustainably, with 93% of respondents agreeing on the significance of making sustainable travel choices. As part of the app’s mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world and as a leader in travel, they believe that they have an important responsibility to make sustainable choices easier, both for accommodation providers and travelers. That’s what gave rise to the launch of the Travel Sustainable badge at the end of last year, a credible, globally relevant sustainability measure that will offer highly sought-after information to travellers all around the world looking to make more sustainable travel decisions. Currently, over 400,000+ accommodations worldwide have been recognized for their efforts with the Travel Sustainable Badge. India is one of the top 10 countries in the world in regard to the number of accommodations holding a Travel Sustainable badge.

Alternative Accommodation: More travelers are exploring short-term rentals. Alternative accommodation is one of the fastest growing segments across the globe. As per the app’s Q3 earnings alternative accommodations room nights grew about 11% versus 2019 and represented about 30% of the app’s total room nights in Q3. Alternative Accommodation properties have grown by about 300 thousand (properties) since the end of 2021 and this represents an increase in each of major regions around the world over that time period. The platform includes more than 6.6 million instantly bookable listings in homes, apartments and other unique places to stay globally. Currently they offer over 30 types of alternative accommodation from homes to apartments, villas, igloos, tree-house and more around the world and in India the platform offer over 23 types of alternative accommodations, located everywhere from towns and cities to remote countryside, mountains and coasts.

