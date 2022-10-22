Sustainable, Serene And Stunning: Celebrate Diwali in These Properties in India

Diwali, the festival of lights, laughter and memories - the festival of togetherness - great company, great locations and great vibes are the trifecta of a great festival. And what better way to celebrate Diwali than in a private vacation villa or estate. Here are some recommendations for this year’s festive getaway with your loved ones.

In the lap of luxury

As we ring in the festive cheer, the season brings with it beautiful moments, each worth celebrating. Travelling together is a part of celebrating festivals and significant occasions and it reflects the warmth along with the spirit of the festival. Synonymous to India’s rich culture, The Leela strives to ingrain tradition and hospitality at every step, letting the discerned traveller choose from a classic and modern range that is quintessentially Indian and unique. Celebrate the holidays with family, friends or loved ones at The Leela and corroborate true luxury, while retaining the spirit of togetherness and love. Enjoy bespoke services inclusive of a lavish breakfast, Signature by The Leela amenities, chef special festive menus, complimentary spa and 10% savings on hotel facilities.

Sustainable getaway

As idyllic as it gets, the Romarika Cottage in Shimla, a StayVista locale is just on the edge of a lush Deodhar and Pine Forest reserve for those who seek to travel sustainably. This classic hideaway was designed with hollow bricks and locally sourced materials to preserve the idea of sustainability and environmental friendliness. This villa paints a picture right out of fable with its lush green lawns drawing the twittering birds, buzzing bees, and a plethora of beautiful species of butterflies. With every nook offering a magnificent view of the shades of nature; this cozy home sets a mellow yet amorous mood to reconnect with oneself as well as with your loved ones. In addition, this cozy home features facilities for rainwater harvesting, which is then subsequently channeled into a nearby creek where native trees have been planted to minimize soil erosion. When you are environmentally cautious, you can book this ideal location which has major tourist attractions of Shimla and Mashobra just a stone’s throw away. With an abundance of treks and trails around the property, all adventure enthusiasts can start their day with a scenic trek to Shali Peak.

Sun, Sparkles & Sandcastles

If you’re looking for a beachside escape, the newest queen on the block, SaffronStays Hacienda by the Sea is what you should be looking at. The 5-bedroom Spanish-style mansion in Alibaug is what Colombian dreams look like - expansive outdoors, azure pools and stately interiors; all topped with impeccable hospitality, multi-cuisine gourmet meals and unwavering service. If you’re looking for something a little more familial, the ever-favourite SaffronStays Gardenia, a 4-bedroom pool villa with rolling gardens off Kihim beach should be your best bet.

Goa is a hot favourite during the festive season, and SaffronStays Mirissa, the hottest-selling new launch is the perfect excuse for a Diwali in the beach capital. With 4 Sri Lankan-styled rooms, an infinity pool, minimal interiors and inviting exteriors, we know a getaway here will start your new year on the right note.

Holidays in the Hills

The cool climes of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are perfect to ring in the festive season. If you’re looking for a home that’s a quick flight away, we have a list for you. SaffronStays Hakashu, an A-frame cottage in Sainj is the stuff of Diwali dreams, where you’re sure to see the first snowflakes with your loved ones through the 20-foot glass facade. If you want something in the heart of tourist town, the Glass Suite of SaffronStays Monarch Manor, Manali is what you should book - privacy and pristine views all wrapped up in one destination. If taking the fam-jam together is on the radar, SaffronStays Pinecone Cottages in Shimla should be up your alley. The rustic-chic vibe is what will set your Diwali plans apart from the rest. For a getaway with the kids, SaffronStays Kesar Villa, which sits on an apple orchard in Manali, offers a cafe and library on the estate and is the perfect private villa to spend your Diwali break in.

A perfect blend of nature and lifestyle

Located at a staggering elevation of 5500 ft., Treetops & Tea Trails, Darjeeling, a StayVista property is a spectacular holiday home for the Diwali long weekend. This place is the perfect blend of nature and lifestyle. It’s positioned in the middle of infinite tea plantations and estates. Housed in the 750-acre Arya Tea Estate, the property itself is spread across an acre. Fierce promoters of sustainability, bio-organic tea, and farm-to-table meals are some of the distinct balanced features of this home. Boasting verdant gardens, lawns, and gazebos, each room here offers an equally bewitching sight of the estate and the iconic Kanchanjunga Mountain. This home promises you a soul-satisfying trip you were waiting for during the pandemic. Play indoor and traditional Diwali games like cards and ludo with your loved ones. Relish the famed variety of teas while gossiping with your siblings or friends or with aunts. This Diwali, take a bag full of happy memories and a bag of bio-organic tea as a gift to your friends and families.

