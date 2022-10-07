Sustainable Tourism: Follow These Simple Tips to be a Responsible Traveller

Sustainable tourism helps all the stakeholders including, those who depend on tourism and hospitality industry, the visitors and the local communities.

There are many stunning and unexplored natural locations across the world and an increase in the influx of tourists to such places compromise their sustainability. Tourism and tourism-related activities, especially at the places of natural beauty and ecologically sensitive locations, should be regulated. The visitors to such places should be more responsible and take all measures not to create any threat for the community, culture and the environment of the tourist spots.

Sustainable tourism helps all the stakeholders including, those who depend on the tourism and hospitality industry, the visitors and the local communities. So, it’s inevitable for all to take steps for sustainability, which does not include the environment alone but also other aspects. To preserve tourism over the long term without endangering the natural and cultural ecosystems, one must follow sustainable travel. Travellers should be more mindful of the pollution levels created by them and how this affects the ecosystem and indigenous people as well as the environment at the tourist spots.

There are three components to sustainable travel- the environmental aspect, reduction of the plastic garbage generation and disruption of the wildlife. Carrying your own reusables is a crucial strategy to decrease the plastic waste that has recently gained popularity. The second aspect is the impact of travel on local community members and businesses. Ethical travellers might look for ways to get engaged in the community and learn about local businesses and work environments. The third aspect, the economic one, entails spending money to constructively impact the local economy. Travellers should strive to support the local economy by paying in local currency.

Here are a few suggestions for tourists, which can help them become responsible travellers:

1. Consider taking the train or bus to your destination instead of flying or driving.

2. Check for green certifications at hotels and hostels or choose locally owned accommodations like home-stays.

3. Use environment friendly sustainable gear and reusable items during your travel and reduce use of plastic.

4. Travel light by carrying only what is necessary and keeping the number of clothes to a bare minimum.

5. Avoid all-inclusive holidays as the tourist money goes to the resorts or hotels, which are mostly foreign-owned, and do not benefit the local economy.

