Take a Break From the City Life and Visit These 5 Beautiful Delhi-NCR Forests

No other city brings contradictions and paradoxes to life like Delhi. While multi-story skyscrapers threaten to touch the skylines on a daily basis, another element of the Delhi-NCR comes to life in the different woodlands that it hides in its nooks and crannies.

So, whether you’re planning those outdoor winter dates with bae or simply searching for a quiet adventure alone, here’s a list of 5 lovely and enchanting woods in and around Delhi to visit!

>Mangar Bani Forest, Faridabad-Gurgaon Highway

Advertisement

The gorgeous green Mangar Bani forest along the Faridabad-Gurgaon highway is the region’s sole remaining area of virgin forest. The 100-hectare woodland, surrounded by the picturesque Aravalli hills, has a story to tell. Gudariya Baba, a hermit whom the people revered, previously lived in the area. His rules included not chopping down trees and not allowing cattle to graze in the forest. The residents continue to defend the forest and refuse to allow anyone to cut down trees there. It stretches from Sariska Tiger Reserve to NCR and is home to leopards, wild eagles, and the Dhau tree.

>Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Tughlakabad

Advertisement

This wildlife refuge is located along with the Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurgaon interstate boundary and is part of the Northern Aravalli Leopard Wildlife Corridor. It is home to over 190 critically endangered bird species, including the Black Francolin and the Grey-headed Fish Eagle, and is a significant habitat for the Indian Leopard and the Blackbuck. The Wildlife Sanctuary also has a vulture conservation program in place, and the Red-Headed Vulture and Egyptian Vulture can be seen here.

Advertisement

>Sanjay Van

Advertisement

This forest, which is located near Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli and spreads over 443 acres, is a birdwatcher’s heaven on earth, as it is home to a wide variety of native and visiting birds such as the Asian Koel, White-Throated Kingfisher, and Jacobin Cuckoo, in addition to golden jackals and butterflies, which are plentiful here! On a nice afternoon, drop by with a good book in hand for some serene experience!

>Sultanpur National Park, Gurgaon-Jhajjar

The Delhi-NCR region is definitely a paradise for bird watchers. Another place after Sanjay Van is Sultanpur National Park. It is home to around 250 different bird species, both permanent and migratory. It is located right on the state highway that connects Gurgaon (Gurugram) to Jhajjar. With the arrival of winter in October, migratory birds begin to arrive here to nest and breed. There is a paved pathway surrounding the lake inside it, where you may go for a walk and look for birds.

>Dhanauri Wetlands, Greater Noida

Dhanauri Wetland is an excellent place for wildlife photographers and bird watchers. Located only 45 kilometers from Noida, it not only attracts various migratory birds during the winter, but also serves as a residence to over 70 resident birds that breed here during the summer/monsoon. Sarus Crane, the tallest flying bird, is a great attraction for nature/wildlife or bird photographers worldwide. Dhanauri hosts and protects about 100 Sarus Cranes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.