Take a Helicopter Ride to Visit These Pilgrimage Sites

Chaitra Navratri has begun on April 02. During this period, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. People also love traveling to various famous pilgrimages during springtime. The weather is pleasant, which makes the trip soul-satisfying altogether.

Many popular pilgrimage sites are located on top of the hills, due to which many people find it difficult to visit these places. Despite having many ways to do the trek, including palki and mules, it is a tough ride for the elders. To provide them with easy access to these locations, several states have come up with an interesting solution, a helicopter ride. You can visit the following pilgrimage sites using a helicopter.

Vaishno Devi

Located in Jammu, Vaishno Devi is one of the prominent pilgrimage sites in India. It attracts thousands of tourists every month. The holy temple of Mata Vaishno is located in the foothills of the Trikuta Mountains in Jammu and Kashmir. For the devotees who can’t trek to the top, Himalayan Heli has helicopter services from Katra to Vaishno Devi. People can enjoy the mesmerising view of the place by spending a nominal amount.

Kedarnath

Kedarnath is known to be one of the Char Dhams of India. The Kedarnath temple is a popular shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said to be one of the toughest pilgrimage treks in India. However, now with many private and government helicopter services in Uttrakhand, the ride has become much easy. The bookings are opening from April this year, one can book the helicopter ride in advance to visit Kedarnath.

Gangotri

Gangotri is another dham that comes under the list of four important dhams in India. The extensive road journey is not a piece of cake for everyone. A helicopter ride is one of the best ways to make the experience unforgettable. It might cost a bit more than the road journey but you will save time and exhaustion. The private rides begin from Shahastradhara Helipad located in Dehradun with a halt at Harsil. From Harsil, the devotees can be escorted to the shrine.

Amarnath

The shrine of Lord Shiva, Amarnath is situated in Jammu and Kashmir. The place is popular for the natural ice Shivling which forms by itself every year. People from around the country visit the holy place. Shri Amarnath Shrine Board started the helicopter rides many years back. People need to book in advance their seats which will escort them to the temple and bring them back to the original destination.

