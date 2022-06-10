These 5 Indian Cities Are The Most LGBTQ Friendly

Pride month is here and the rainbow flags are embracing the LGBTQ community and their contribution to our society. In 2018, the Supreme Court made a landmark judgment by decriminalising homosexuality in the country. Most sections of the society welcomed the historic judgment. Lately, several cities in India have turned LGBTQ+ inclusive. Check out the list of these five cities that have opened their arms for the community.

Panaji

Capital of Goa, Panaji is one of the most welcoming places for the LGBTQ people. The city has inclusive and progressive gay-friendly clubs and beaches.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is known for its diverse demographic that paves the way for progressive modern culture. For our LGBTQ friends, the capital city of Karnataka is home to Bangalore Queer Film Festival. Started in 2008, the film festival also celebrates cinema representing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other sexual and gender minorities across the country.

Ladakh

The cold desert situated in the northernmost region of the country is a perfect place to spend your vacation. Agencies like India Gay Travel Buddy let you enjoy the offbeat locations with new travel buddies who even have a sound knowledge of the tourist place.

Mumbai

The mega city is known for its vibrant and euphoric Pride Parades and showbiz industry. Being the entertainment capital of the country, the city also hosts The Mumbai Queer Film Festival, dedicated to screening gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer films. It brings together the viewers and the makers to help create and promote social change.

Kolkata

Known for its rich heritage of arts and culture, Kolkata is also one of the metropolitan cities in the country where you will find people respecting the LGBTQ community. The city organises India’s oldest LGBT Film and Video Festival annually which started in 2007. The annual cultural event showcases a diverse variety of films and videos covering different categories.

