These Places in Maharashtra that You Must Visit

Maharashtra, as a tourist destination, has a lot to offer. The best time to explore the beautiful state is the summer season. If you are planning to travel to the western peninsular region, then add these places to your travel list.

Lonavala

Lonavala is one of the most visited sites in Maharashtra. The place is said to be an excellent spot if you are looking for a quick weekend getaway. So are you ready to experience waterfalls and soothing greenery?

Khandala

Do you remember the popular song Aati kya khandala by Aamir Khan? Yes, this location is the same on which the song was based. Khandala is home to numerous forts and hiking locations. One can visit Rajmachi Fort, Lohagad Fort, Bedse Caves, and Visapur Fort in Khandala. Apart from this, people can also experience the scenic beauty of Kune Waterfalls.

Alibaug

Known to be one of the peaceful towns of Maharashtra, Alibaug offers some of the best beaches. The coastal town is a few hours away from Mumbai. One of the most popular places, Kolaba Fort is famous for the carvings of tigers and elephants, and temples dedicated to Hindu gods.

Chikhaldara

The place situated in the Amravati district is said to be an ideal location for the ones looking for cheap travel. The place offers a variety of activities such as horse riding, site seeing and many other sports at an affordable rate. Not just this, the place is mesmerizingly beautiful and one can spend hours looking at the green mountains.

Ajanta Caves

One of the UNESCO Heritage sites, the caves are located around 100 kms from Aurangabad. Made in a horseshoe-shaped bend of the rock surface, Ajanta Caves have 29 rock-cut cave monuments built in two distinct periods. If you are someone who loves heritage and architecture, then this place is for you.

