These Tourist Spots in Eastern Ghats are Ideal if you Love Forests and Wildlife

The Eastern Ghats of India run from north Odisha through Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu in the south passing some parts of Karnataka. The region teems with rich cultural, and natural heritage that is unique in itself. Let us take a look at some of the destinations in the Eastern Ghats that can serve as a perfect getaway for you this vacation time.

Deomali, Odisha

This countryside location at the Eastern Ghats blossoms during monsoons. The place turns into a lush green valley that will bring you the much-needed respite. Trekking at Deomali is more convenient than the challenging treks in Himachal or Uttarakhand. The quaint mountain peak offers a spectacular bird’s eye view of the Eastern Ghats.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Situated in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, this region is known for the Borra Caves. These are huge million-year-old limestone caves located 38 km before Araku town and can be combined with a visit to the Araku Valley, recommends Lonely Planet. The caves will welcome you with bright illuminating lights, with stairways penetrating the caves. According to Vizag Tourism, Araku Valley will welcome you with enchanting streams, forests, waterfalls, coffee plantations, magical landscape and pleasant weather.

Pachaimalai Hills, Tamil Nadu

Pachamalai Hills is located at Thuraiyur, Trichy. Pachai means green and Malai means hill, which when combined gives us the meaning of green hills. This hilly area is located at a height of about 500 metres to 1000 metres from the ground level, and Pachaimalai boasts of a rich indigenous wildlife. The region also has two rivers: Kallar and Sweata, besides waterfalls like Mangalam Aruvi, Koraiyar Falls, and Mayil Uthu Falls will also make your visit a picture perfect vacation. Towns surrounding the hills: Thuraiyur, Esanai, Elambalur, Perambalur, Gangavalli, Thammampatti, Arumbavur, Malayalappatti, Thedavur, and Uppiliapuram will offer you an interesting insight into the rich culture of the local tribal people.

