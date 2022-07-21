Think Twice Before Visiting These Five Haunted Places In Delhi

Delhi is home to some of the greatest monuments in the country. The national capital has witnessed the rise and fall of several empires. Although most of these places serve as a great time to spend with your family and friends for a picnic, there are many you would fear going to with people, let alone with yourself!

Here we tell you about some of the most haunted places in New Delhi.

The Jamali Kamali Mosque

As per a report in TOI, many people have claimed that there are ghosts and djinns residing at Jamali Kamali. Some people also reported having heard voices of growling animals from the mosque and people calling out to them. But when they looked, there was nobody to be found.

Delhi Cantonment

This lush green picturesque area has a spooky story attached to it. People have reported having seen a woman in a white saree asking for lifts on the road from the vehicles passing by.

Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal

More than anything else, this area is known among the locals for its eerie stories of ghost sightings and haunting noises. The place located near Jhandewalan in the Central Ridge Reserve Forest remains abandoned and unoccupied.

The Ridge

This dense and dark forested area is known to be the place of the violent death of many soldiers. It is located in the Aravalli and is one of the most haunted places to visit in Delhi. Even though a lot of ghost sightings are reported in the area, there have been no incidents of any harm to people.

Lothian Cemetery

If someone says they are not afraid of ghosts, ask them to go to a cemetery alone. The Lothian cemetery takes the creepiness to another level with reports of a headless ghost roaming around in the area. The ghost is said to be of British soldier Nicholas who died by suicide after getting cheated in love.

