This Hotel in Mexico’s Cancun Beach Could be Your Next Spiritual Retreat

With several countries relaxing the stringent pandemic restrictions, tourism and luxury hotels are seeing a revival. One of the hotels that might interest your next stay in Mexico could be the Mayan culture-inspired Etéreo, owned by Auberge Resorts Collection.

Created in reverence to the South American country’s Mayan history and the country’s local artisans, Etéreo is just the place if you are seeking a spiritual artistic getaway. The casita-style hotel is a thirty-minute drive from the Cancún airport. With Mexico’s largely relaxed pandemic rules, one can certainly zero in on this beautiful destination which offers an on-site shaman, traditional Mayan blessing at the entrance to each room, and healing spa treatments.

Mexico happens to be one of the few countries without the usual COVID-19 entry requirements. Tourists do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test or to quarantine. Speaking to Bloomberg, Rabinor, the founder and chief executive of travel agency Journey Mexico, said, “It’s helped people finally realise all the things that are so great about Mexico: the culture, the food, the hospitality. The pandemic did my work for me. Now Mexico is having the moment of moments, the year of years, the decade of decades."

Harper’s Bazaar reports that Etéreo features designer Carolina K’s new boutique and the decor and art, and the property is designed by New York-based studio Meyer Davis, which is built upon a philosophy of sustainability and honours its authenticity. The hotel decor features lava stone, copper, and indigenous tzalam wood that make up 75 oceanside guest suites, outfitted with custom-designed furniture and textiles by local artisans, set alongside work by the late notable Mexican artist Manuel Felguérez.

Auberge Resorts’ official website describes Etéreo as meaning “ethereal, something spiritual and heavenly." The website also mentions that the location is “freed from the distractions of modern life" and describes it as a “celestial experience that defines Etéreo stems from Mayan philosophies and is landmarked by three pillars — extraordinary cuisine, breathtaking encounters with nature and beaches, and an Auberge Spa."

