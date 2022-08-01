Time Out Best City Survey: Mumbai Ranked 14th For Night Life And Community Spirit

The recent results revealed by Time Out’s survey crowned Edinburgh as the best city in the world. The survey that takes into account thousands of votes made a list of 53 best cities in the world with Mumbai ranked 14th. Edinburgh was followed by Chicago, Medellín, Glasgow and Amsterdam.

Mumbai was placed 14th after the Asutralian city of Melbourne “for its night life and community spirit". America’s New York City found itself ranked much lower in the 20th position. The magazine made the list that included “top cities" with “thriving nightlife, amazing food and drink, and art, culture and museums galore."

It added: “We’ve highlighted places that aren’t boring or overly expensive or overrated, and we’ve ensured that our top picks also score well for practical stuff like walkability, good public transport and safety, as well as sustainability."

The reason for Mumbai being ranked 14th, the article said, was because of its “corporate giants to the glitzy film industry" that have made the city its home. It added: “With the always-buzzing food and nightlife scenes, Mumbai offers a space for those who dream big. Pandemic or not, the city’s spirit is defined by the way its citizens bond in times of celebration as well as crisis. From helping those in need to creating opportunities for those who dare to try, this city attracts people like bees to honey. And the nightlife doesn’t just stop at the clubs – great food can be found 24/7, with a front row seat by the bay if you so wish."

The article made a point to mention the everchanging culinary experiences that the city is experiencing. “Lately, the city seems smitten by Japanese flavours," wrote its editors, adding: “With swanky new restaurants including Akina, Koishii, Wakai and, the current talk-of-the-town, Neuma by Bollywood stalwart Karan Johar."

The top 10 cities that made the cut include: Edinburgh, Chicago, Medellín, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Prague, Marrakech, Berlin, Montreal, Copenhagen.

