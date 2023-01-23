Travel Tips: 5 Food Items You Must Keep While Travelling With Kids

It becomes difficult for most of us to follow a proper diet while travelling. Although elders eat something or adjust in some ways, it is necessary to take special care of children when we are away from home. Sometimes, travelling along with your baby seems challenging. The key to ensuring a smooth trip for you and your baby is to plan.

One of the major parts of travelling along with your baby is to have the right food around. Many parents are unsure about what kind of food to carry with small kids and toddlers. To keep your baby’s hunger at bay, it is important to carry food items that are both travel-friendly and healthy.

Do not forget to keep milk:

If you are travelling with your toddler, remember to keep a milk bottle with you. Consumption of protein-rich milk helps in meeting the nutritional deficiency in the baby’s body. Whereas, you can also keep a breast pump with you to breastfeed your baby.

Carry fruit puree:

You can also carry a fruit puree to maintain a healthy diet for your kids, during trips. For this, keep some fresh fruits and make puree by mashing the fruits with the help of a fork, when your children feel hungry on the way. This not only keeps the stomach full for a long duration but your child will also feel healthy and energetic.

Pack some fruit cake:

Keeping fruit cakes is the best option while travelling with kids. Fruit cakes are tasty as well as healthy. Your kids would love to have it. Also, you can feed them fruit cake when they insist on eating sweets.

Pack cereals:

Pack a handful of healthy cereals in a tiffin box while travelling. You can also keep some flavoured cereals for a healthy diet, children especially like eating chocolate flavoured cereals.

Dry fruits would be best:

For children above the age of three, dry fruits can be the best to consume while travelling. Feeding roasted makhana and dry fruits helps to keep the stomach full for a long time and your children will be able to enjoy the journey to the fullest.

