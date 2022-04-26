Travel tips: Avoid these Foods While Travelling

As the summer months are here many people are planning to go for summer vacations. Of course visiting some places in summer is quite exciting and memorable. But along with the excitement of travelling it is very important to take special care of our health and diet. During travelling consumption of outside food can cause health problems. So it is very important to take care of your food during vacations as you mostly depend on outside food.

Here are a few tips for you regarding the foods to eat during travelling.

Eat light food: It is better to have light food during the journey. On the other hand, if the journey is long, then light food is digested early as compared to heavy food. You can take food items like boiled eggs, lentils, rice or khichdi to eat during the journey. Also, do not forget to carry some fruits or fruit juices to maintain energy in the journey.

Foods to carry: Before going on the journey, keep some prepared food to eat. For this you can also make sandwiches and keep them. Also, you can have salads, fruits and dry fruits as snacks.

Stay away from oily food: Many people do not hold back from eating chips, crisps and fried things during the journey. Oily food items do not get digested quickly in summers and they can cause problems like acidity, gas and indigestion. So, try to minimize the consumption of these things on the journey.

Drink a lot of water: Do not forget to drink plenty of water during the journey. If possible, carry some water bottles from home with you. If you have to buy water, then buy only sealed bottles of water while traveling. Also, if you want, you can also drink packaged juice or other drinks.

Don’t miss the meal time: Delaying your lunch or dinner during travel is quite possible. But it’s advisable to eat food at regular intervals if you have not been able to take your lunch. Don’t avoid your breakfast and you should not be empty stomach while travelling. If you have taken a heavy meal it’s advisable to allow at least 5-6 hours getting the food completely digested, otherwise it may lead to problems like bloating.

By following these easy tips while travelling you can keep yourself healthy and enjoy your trip properly.

