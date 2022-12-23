‘Tis the Festive Season: Plan a Fun Year-end Family Holiday in South Africa

Travelling is one of the best ways to bond and nourish the relationship with your family while spending meaningful time with them. With festive spirit in the air, it is one of the best times to plan an exciting and fun trip with your family. If you are looking to enjoy some jolly time with your spouse and kids, a getaway to South Africa might be a perfect idea. A year-end family holiday to the Rainbow Nation will give you a chance to enjoy some memorable, fun, relaxing as well as entertaining experiences together.

The Rainbow Nation of South Africa has always been immensely popular with Indian parents, especially since the destination offers safe and entertaining experiences for all age groups. Families utilize this year-end festive season to go on their annual vacation to South Africa – the land of adventure, rich history, and multiple cultures. Moreover, a trip to the Rainbow Nation won’t be too heavy on your pockets – attractive currency exchange rates make South Africa a lucrative, value for money long-haul destination.

Take a look at the exciting family-friendly activities to enjoy with your family in South Africa:

Take the Big 5 African Safari

The Big 5 African Safari is a must have experience in the Rainbow Nation. It will be a thrilling yet an insightful adventure activity as you get to learn about the flora and fauna of the land while visually experiencing it in real-time. Limpopo is one of the most interesting, and abundant provinces in South Africa. Known for its huge rivers, splashing hippos and immersive culture, here you will find vast open spaces with wildlife galore and breath-taking mountainous landscapes covered in mist. With seven of South Africa’s eleven official languages being spoken here, you all stand a good chance of meeting and knowing more about people from most of the country’s ethnic groupings.

With Kruger National Park – the largest national park in Africa – situated here, this province can easily be termed the ‘mecca of wildlife’. It is South Africa’s most exciting African safari destination and offers a variety of experiences such as wilderness trails, self-drive adventures, and safaris.

Tickle All Your Senses at Mossel Bay Adventures

From ziplining, boating trips and deep-sea fishing to whale watching safaris, quad biking and sandboarding, Mossel Bay has a stupendous plethora of adventure activities to offer. Travellers can choose to fly, float, dive or ride at Mossel Bay which is gifted with excellent weather year-round, awe-inspiring scenery, a beautiful bay and majestic fauna. Known as Garden Route’s adventure centre, it is a no brainer for adrenaline junkies.

Enjoy a delicious Braai feast during the festive season

As South Africa is in the Southern Hemisphere, Christmas comes in summer. Therefore, a lot of South Africans opt out for a traditional formal sit-down for a Braai on Christmas and New Year Eve. Braai is the South African equivalent of a barbeque. Braais are a popular way of enjoying the outdoors and exchanging the heat of the kitchen stove for the heat of braai coals. Originating from the Dutch colonists in South Africa, Braai is all about family laughs, summer heat and good meat, and hence a perfect company to Christmas. Don’t miss out on delicious Glazed Gammon, roast potatoes with Biltong, summer trifle and malva puddings.

Explore South Africa’s Cultural Heritage at Inanda Heritage Route

The eThekwini Inanda Heritage Route in the Inanda Valley, located in north Durban, gives a chance to explore the noteworthy historic legacy that shaped the future of South Africa. The Inanda Heritage Trail houses some very critical components of not just South African history but of India’s past too. So much so, that Inanda is widely dubbed the ‘cradle of South African democracy’. From this valley, Nelson Mandela cast the first vote as a black person in South Africa’s first democratic elections. The famous satyagraha movement by Gandhi was conceptualized here as well. The tour also provides insights into the rich culture and beliefs held by local Durban communities.

Discover the Marine Life at Two Oceans Aquarium

Two Oceans Aquarium situated in Cape Town offers great opportunities to explore and discover the amazing marine life that habitats in the warm Indian Ocean and in the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean. From giant sea turtles, clownfish, crabs as big as toddlers to waddling African penguins – you all will be mesmerized with this beautiful underwater world. You can even learn scuba diving and take behind the scenes tour at the aquarium to learn more about the marine life in an interactive manner. The aquarium also has a dedicated centre for kids called the I&J Children’s Play Centre where they can enjoy educational puppet shows, arts and crafts with a marine theme.

