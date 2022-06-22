To Boost Tourism, Kerala Sets up Responsible Tourism Clubs

With an aim to boost tourism in the state, Kerala has launched responsible tourism clubs throughout the state. The state government wants to involve the local communities and ensure responsible travel. Apart from boosting tourism, the clubs reportedly aspire to preserve the local art and culture and implement green protocols.

Aligning with the previously launched Destination Challenge, the new initiative will be helping the state government to increase sustainability and responsibility. In the next four years, the Destination Challenge aims to identify and develop 500 tourism spots.

The state tourism department has already rolled out the first set of responsible tourism clubs at colleges and universities. This was done in collaboration with the state’s Higher Education Department.

Kozhikode, one of the state’s most prominent ports, is one of those destinations which will witness a Comprehensive Responsible Tourism Development. In three years, the government also reportedly aims to develop Beypore as an international tourism hub. The state-level initiative was rolled out in the presence of Kerala’s Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas.

In the early phase of the scheme, the Left governmen in Kewrala is planning to set up a minimum of 100 Responsible Tourism Clubs in 2022. Around 1000 clubs are being planned within three years.

Built at the destination level, these clubs will be advocating and generating awareness about sustainable and responsible tourism. In addition, the tourism clubs will be expected to highlight the business opportunities for the locals and will reportedly train and educate to boost local entrepreneurship.

The clubs will also be responsible for the beautification of the destination, and will further manage the process of waste.

