Top 5 Eco-Friendly Stays in India That Promote Sustainable Living

As environmentalists strive to spread awareness on the conservation of nature and governments take measures, people have started doing their bit. Sustainable holidays and stay is one such way when you can escape the city chaos while also contributing to the conservation efforts.

So, today we have compiled some of the most unique and eco-friendly stays around the country. Have a look at the list below.

Alila Diwa, Goa

Besides the beaches and cafes, Goa offers options where you can live sustainably. Alila Diwa is a hotel that is nestled in the paddy fields but is also close to a beach. The makers have ensured that no trees were cut while building the property. This holiday location also works with the community and the local youth club.

Swa Swara, Gokarna, Karnataka

This property in Gokarna offers a host of facilities with each one of them closely connected to the Earth. One can take a nature walk to the nearest beach or meditate or perform yoga in the lush green environment. The hotel practices rainwater harvesting uses natural products for construction, and lets nature thrive around it.

Mela Kothi, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

This eco-friendly hotel could be the right choice for people seeking a sustainable stay. It is a family-owned property that promotes tree plantations and protects the wildlife around it. In addition to the luxury facilities inside the hotel, the area is home to around a number of bird species, small mammals and reptiles.

Bhakti Kutir, Goa

After escaping the hustle and bustle of the city, you can seek refuge in this eco-friendly property which is constructed in the coconut groves of Patnem and Palolem. The resort makes use of local materials like bamboo, coconut wood and rice straw.

Pench Tree Lodge, Madhya Pradesh

Located just 20 minutes away from the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, this lodge was constructed using natural materials such as local sal wood. It is surrounded by 40 acres of forest and offers a range of activities that will bring you close to nature. One can take adventurous night trails, learn about local flora and fauna in a library or take a dip in the pool.

