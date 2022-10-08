Home » News » Lifestyle » Travel: Top 5 Houseboat Destinations In India

In the state of Kerala, travelers enjoy living in the houseboat known as Kettuvallam quite a bit.
You can also choose from houseboats if you're looking for something unique. Here are India's top 5 most stunning houseboat destinations

India is a country that offers a variety of experiences. From grand palaces and forts to spiritual experiences, it has got everything. And if you are still looking for something different, you have also got the option of houseboats. They are boats that are modified to be used as a home. While houseboats usually remain stationary, there’s also the other type that can be manoeuvred in the water.

Here are the top 5 beautiful houseboat destinations in India:

Kerala

Houseboats in Alappuzha, Kerala

When it comes to backwaters and houseboats, the first destination that comes to mind is Kerala. The houseboat known as Kettuvallam is quite popular among tourists in the state. Alappuzha (Alleppey), Kumarakom, and Kovalam are the best sites in Kerala for a houseboat adventure.

Dal Lake, Srinagar

Houseboats in the beautiful city of Srinagar

If you are visiting India in the summer and want to go on a houseboat tour, Srinagar should be your destination. Houseboats on the Dal Lake are dreamy and there’s nothing like witnessing the sunset from the comfort of your floating accommodation.

Assam

Houseboat in Assam

Assam is a state in India that is known for its picturesque hill stations. This state is well-known for its tea gardens and the Brahmaputra River. You may take a houseboat cruise down this river. The best part? You get to see river dolphins and migrating birds while being on the water.

Udupi, Karnataka

Udupi, Karnataka

Swarna River is Karnataka’s lone backwater with a houseboat option. The journey includes cultural communities, visits to coconut farms, fields, and other sightseeing options. The houseboats are lavishly equipped and give any luxury hotels a run for their money. However, there are also budget options available.

Goa

Houseboats in Goa

While Goa usually brings the image of parties and nightlife, you can also get to experience houseboats here. And the best part? Most houseboats with parties on their itinerary. You get to do water activities, get an authentic Goan experience and enjoy the luxury and comfort of your houseboats.

