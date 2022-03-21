Top 5 places to add to your checklist while visiting Cambodia

Cambodia is flourishing in the realm of tourism. The southern Asian country is well-known for its beautiful landscape, rich history, and tranquil religious sites. Compared to others, Cambodia is an affordable country for those who are planning a trip abroad. If you are up for adventure in Cambodia, then here are the top five places of the beautiful location to add to your checklist.

Phnom Penh

The beautiful and energetic capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh is full of colours. The heartbeat of the nation has aesthetic cafes, historic sites, and a slice of traditional artistry. Phnom Penh has become one of the most amazing cities in Southern Asia to visit.

Angkor Wat

Built between AD 802 and 1432, the temples of Angkor Wat are the largest religious site in the world. Spread in over 400 acres, the place offers a breathtaking view of sunrise and sunset. In the 12th century Hindu Temple, you can find archeological wonders such as carved bas-relief sculptures, tree-root clasped buildings and 200-foot high sandstone towers. One of the most viewed sites is Bayon Temple, where you can witness the 216 stone-carved faces.

Koh Rong Samloem

Koh Rong Samloem is a beautiful island in Sihanoukville, Cambodia where you can find serenity. The best part of the island is that it is not overcrowded so you can have a relaxing time there. As far as Cambodian beaches are concerned they are tropical bliss and offer the best view of the sunset. In Koh Rong Samloem, you can find many huts resorts to rest, and you can even try water activities such as scuba diving.

Prasat Preah Vihear

This Hindu temple is built to honor Lord Shiva, and it is well known for its spectacular location i.e. at the top of the Dangrek Mountains. The temple is snug against the border of Thailand, and both the nations claim it, but in the year 2013, the International Court of Justice ruled it in the favor of Cambodia.

Kratie

If you are looking for a Mekong experience then Kratie is the best place for you. It is spread around the banks of the Mekong, Kratie offers dolphin-watching trips. You can easily witness endangered Irrawaddy dolphins at the north of Kratie.

