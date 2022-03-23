Top Tourist Attractions That You Cannot Miss in Myanmar

Two years ago, the Covid-19 pandemic brought most parts of the world to a standstill. With record-breaking cases and death toll skyrocketing, many countries imposed restrictions and curbs including a ban on international travellers and suspending the flights.

However, things have now started to ease out and many countries are now once again resuming the world order by lifting bans in a phased manner. Among these countries, Myanmar is one such country that has now announced resuming international flights from 17 April. Myanmar imposed a ban on international flights and passengers two years ago when the country witnessed an onslaught from the pandemic.

As Myanmar gears up to open its borders once again for tourists and international travellers, here are some of the top places to check out in this beautiful Southeast Asian country:

Mandalay- Mandalay is the second-largest city in Myanmar. Mandalay is the best place to visit if you are fascinated by Burmese culture and wish to explore it. Mandalay is located on the banks of the river Irrawaddy. Ayeyarwady River Cruise- Ayeyarwady or Irrawaddy is Myanmar’s longest river. The river begins high in the Himalayas, carves Myanmar in half to find its way to the Arabian Sea. Ayeyarwady is now becoming a popular tourist destination with throngs of travellers taking the cruise to witness the magnificent beauty of the river. Inle Lake- Inle Lake is a freshwater lake situated in Shan state’s Taunggyi District. Inle is the second largest lake in Myanmar and is home to a variety of species. Unusual floating villages, pretty gardens and temples are some of the attractions that Inle Lake offers the visitors. Shwemawdaw Paya- Shwemawdaw Paya is the tallest pagoda in Myanmar. Shwemawdaw Paya is also referred to as Great Golden God. Several relics belonging to Buddha can be found inside the Pagoda is an important destination for Buddhist visitors particularly. Bagan- Bagan is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is situated in the Mandalay region. Over 3,500 ancient pagodas, temples and other religious structures are part of the Old Bagan area. An air balloon ride during sunrise is an important activity that most tourists indulge in. Ngapali- Ngapali is Myamar’s premier resort town. With white-sand beaches lining up to the Bay of Bengal, Ngapali attracts thousands of visitors. If you are looking for a quiet place to relax and rejuvenate, Ngapali should definitely be on your list. Mrauk U- Mrauk U is an important archaeological town that is often mistaken for a fortress. Stone temples are present throughout the area. In order to reach Mrauk U, one has to undertake a boat ride to witness the beauty of this town. Taung Kalat- Taung Kalat is an important Buddhist monastery and is built on the top of an extinct volcano. Taung Kalat offers one of the best breathtaking views in Myanmar. In order to reach the top, one must cross 777 steps and can then witness the panoramic views from Taung Kalat. Shwenandaw Monastery- It is an important Buddhist monastery situated in the city of Mandalay. The building is located in Central Myanmar and is often called as Golden Palace. The exterior of the Monastery is covered with teak carvings and the interior is covered with gold. Shwedagon Pagoda- Shwedagon Pagoda is also known as the Great Dragon Pagoda and is considered to be one of the most sacred sites in Myanmar. This 2,500-year-old Pagoda is situated onSinguttara Hill in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar.

