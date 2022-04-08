Travelling Abroad? Follow These Tips to Protect Your Passport

Undeniably, what a passport lacks in size, it makes up for more than that in stature. It not only takes you to places but is also a key to prove your citizenship. And therefore nothing can be more terrifying than losing it, having it stolen or damaged to the extent that it isn’t usable while travelling. Moreover, imagine the aforementioned scenarios at the time when you are distant from a consulate that can help you get back without an anxiety-inducing affair. So how do we keep our passports safe during our trips?

Since prevention is the key, and certainly there is no method to protect it from getting stolen, but still you can prevent it from happening. And keeping the same in mind, we have compiled a few tips to make sure that your passport remains safe:

Make copies

Even before you head out for your travels, you must make multiple copies of your passport and keep all of them in different bags, just in case. To ensure the Z category safety keep it at the bottom of your bags. Also, make sure that you have left one copy at home.

Leave it at your hotel

Once you have reached your destination, you must leave your passport at your hotel and instead carry one copy of the same. Usually, hotels provide a locker with a security code. Use it to safeguard your passport.

Passport cover

If you are a wanderlust, then you must invest in a good waterproof passport cover, especially when you have a beachy or wetter destination on your wishlist. Needless to say, water damage can turn the information-based pages unreadable, resulting in getting the replacement of your passport.

Know your rights

Obviously, you will need your passport to clear airport security. But you must be aware of the places where you will be required to show your actual passport and copy. If you own an international driver’s license then there are most cases in which your license or a copy of your passport will be enough.

