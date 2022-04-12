Trekking in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon Begins from April 15, All You Need to Know

If you are a wanderlust and looking to escape the scorching heat and rising temperatures, then we might have a piece of amazing news for you. Now, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department is permitting trekkers to climb the Pindari, Kafni, and Sunderdhunga glaciers in the Kumaon region between April 15 and June 15. Subsequently, the glacier trek route will be shut during the monsoon season, after which it will open between September 15 and October 15. Detailing about the same, authorities have informed that they have already started making necessary preparations for the trekkers.

Needless to say, COVID-19 had the worst impact on the tourism department. If reports are to be believed then the Kumaon region used to cater to about 2800-3000 trekkers on an average annually, before the outbreak of the virus. Keeping this in mind, this announcement has surely given new hope to the local trekking industry in the region. Also, earning bread and butter became impossible for the porters and the mule operators in the region. And now, as the country witnesses the declining trend in the coronavirus cases, the authorities hope that they might see a growth in the number of tourists and trekkers this year.

It might be interesting for all those who wish to seek details about the terrain. The state offers beautiful weather all throughout the year, but the period between March-April and September-October is considered the best time to visit Uttarakhand. Summer is obviously the peak season in Uttarakhand, where along with trekking you can also enjoy Paragliding and the Char Dham Yatra. With that being said, you must know that Uttarakhand is also known as the land of the gods or Devbhumi, and this is because of its number of Hindu pilgrimage sites. Uttarakhand is considered the holiest land in the Himalayas and is truly a heaven for a spiritual seeker.

What are you waiting for? You must pay a visit to the Kumaon region. You can plan a vacation with your family, partner, or even a solo trip. If you are a single female traveler then you need not worry, as the Kumaoni people of the region are known for their warm smiles and helping nature, which makes this destination a safe place for the single female traveller. The nearest railway station to the Kumaon region is Kathgodham, which is at a distance of 34 km from the place.

