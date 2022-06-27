Turkey to Malaysia: Five Countries That Provide Easy E-Visas To Indians

At some point in your life, you might get bit by a travel bug that will leave you craving for an international vacation. And when that happens, all you will feel like is packing your bag, booking a ticket, and flying off to your destination. But moments later, reality will hit you and you will realise that you need a visa to visit your favourite vacation spot.

Now, doesn’t that kill the buzz right there? We get it. And to save you from this bummer, we have cherry-picked a few extremely mesmerising countries that have very lenient visa issuing policies. Moreover, these visas, aligned with the times, have gone digital. Isn’t it the cherry on the cake? Well, wait no further and have a look:

Turkey

A perfect blend of history and culture, Turkey will make your jaws drop with its alluring monuments, historical ruins, and a not-to-be-missed hot air balloon ride. All you need to do is go to the official website, provide the necessary documents, and you are good to go.

Malaysia

A hassle-free trip is what Malaysia offers you, apart from its landscapes resting in the laps of nature. The place also has a range of fun and adventurous activities such as scuba diving and trekking, which will make it a trip to remember.

Tanzania

Located in Southeast Africa, Tanzania is a perfect choice for nature lovers. The famous Kilimanjaro Mountain sits atop the lands of Tanzania like a crown, making this place more attractive than it already is.

Maldives

Does this place need any instruction? The Maldives enjoys the topmost position on Bollywood celebrities’ list for a perfect international getaway. It is very easy to get an e-Visa for 30 days with no additional fee attached.

Bahrain

Is Dubai too much out of the league? Not a problem. You can get the taste of the UAE in Bahrain. The place offers equally magnificent architecture, along with dollops of culture, while you are there.

