UAE Introduces Multiple-entry Visa For Tourists

Dubai is now counted among the most advanced cities in the world. With jaw-dropping infrastructure and a booming economy, the place attracts lakhs of visitors from around the globe. The decision to introduce a five-year, multiple-entry visa will further increase the influx of travellers, including those flying in from India. The visa is expected to be crucial for the in-flow of business and, along with it, employees from all across the world.

Before the implication of the new visa policy, Indians had an option for a visa ranging from 30 days to 90 days. The visa’s approval rate hovered somewhere around 72 hours from the time of application. This is where the new visa policy might take a hit since it is being reported that the approval rate for the multiple-entry visa is quite low when compared to the existing rates.

Advertisement

Those who wish to apply for a new visa must visit the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) or access their portal through their mobile application. In addition to this, Indians, before applying for this five-year-long visa must have an already approved short-term tourist visa. Once approved and in use, the visa holders can extend their visa validity for a period of 90 days, if required.

The new visa policy comes amid Dubai’s exponential growth as a treasure trove of adventure, food, lifestyle, and wellness. Adding another feather to their hats, Dubai is also the host for the FIFA world cup 2020, which will commence from November this year.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here