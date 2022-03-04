Universal Studios In Hollywood Ends Its Covid-19 Curbs

It must be a moment of relief for people after Universal Studios Hollywood announced that it will no longer require guests visiting the theme park to wear masks or show proof of vaccinations or a negative Covid-19 test. The recent development happened in anticipation of Los Angeles County lifting most masking requirements, Deadline reported.

“Beginning on Friday, March 4, and in accordance with government guidelines, guests will no longer be required to wear facial coverings, or show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood," said a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson.

Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia were all forced to close for more than a year due to the pandemic and reopened last year under health protocols that have been amended and revised in response to COVID-19 case numbers and orders from county health officials.

“Facial coverings continue to be strongly recommended while indoors," the spokesperson added. A few days ago, Disneyland made similar changes, citing “masks are optional for guests in outdoor areas but are required for unvaccinated guests in all indoor locations."

Los Angeles Times reported that despite the mask mandates and health protocols, the parks have moved forward with many of their most popular events, including Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights and Disneyland’s Christmas Fantasy Parade.

