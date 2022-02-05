Unvaccinated Travellers: 5 Countries that Permit Unvaccinated Tourists to Enter With Special Guidelines

The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic has completely altered everyone’s travel habits. But, thanks to the recent downward trend in the daily cases and relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, travelling around the world is becoming easier, particularly for those who are fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine.

While many countries now only permit vaccinated tourists to enter, there are still a few nations that welcome unvaccinated travellers. Of course, these nations have their own set of curbs. Before booking the tickets, always verify government guidelines. Here is a list of places that welcome unvaccinated travellers:

Maldives

All the travellers will have to provide a negative RTPCR test on arrival to the Maldives. The test and negative PCR certificate should not be older than 96 hours before departure. There is no need for the fully vaccinated visitors to undergo any quarantine, and the tourists who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter but they will have to self-isolate for two weeks i.e. 14 days and once the isolation period is over, then they have to take the exit test before leaving the quarantining.

Croatia

The unvaccinated people can also travel to Croatia, either with the negative coronavirus test result that has been taken within 72 hours of the visitor’s arrival or with an antigen test that is performed within 48 hours of the arrival. Tourists can also enter with a doctor’s certificate that proves that they recovered from coronavirus that occurred between 11 and 180 days ago.

Greece

The Passenger Locator Form must be filled out by everyone wishing to travel to Greece. According to the reports, the form will carry detailed information regarding passengers’ departure locations along with the duration of previous stays in other nations. Not just this, but, all the tourists will be required to submit a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in Greece, or proof of a negative coronavirus fast antigen test obtained within 48 hours of arrival.

Turkey

Turkey follows similar rules like Greece, travellers who are not vaccinated should submit negative test results taken 72 hours before or the rapid antigen test obtained 48 hours before their arrival. Proof of recovery from coronavirus within six months is also acceptable by the government of Turkey. Tourists will be required to submit an online form, filled 72 hours before travel, and might have to undergo medical screening.

Portugal

According to the reports, unvaccinated visitors can enter Portugal as long as they can prove that they are not COVID-19 positive. Tourists have to submit negative test results, taken not before 72 hours of their arrival. Travellers can also submit the antigen test results, a condition that remains the same as Turkey. The traveller questionnaire needs to be submitted before departure.

