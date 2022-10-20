Uttarakhand Government To Re-Develop Kartik Swami Temple To Woo Tourists

In a bid to attract tourists, the Uttarakhand Tourist Department is set to re-develop the Kartik Swami temple located in the Rudraprayag district. The temple holds great religious and cultural significance and is the only pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Kartikeya in Uttarakhand. Lord Kartikeya was the eldest son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Though the temple is over 200-year-old, many people are not aware of it. The re-development of the temple is aimed at attracting greater tourist footfall, especially from South Indian states where Lord Kartikeya is also known as Murugun and holds great significance in the culture

“This move is taken to attract tourists from the state of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. As we know, the temple hasn’t been on the tourism map for a long duration, hence it is the right time that the Tourism Department to take the development of Kartik Swami Temple seriously," Uttarakhand’s tourism minister Satpal Maharaj was quoted as saying.

To reach the temple one needs to do a 3 km trek from Kanakchauri village which is located around 40 km from Rudraprayag. Poonam Chand, who is the additional director of the department of Uttarakhand Tourism says, “The aim is now to operate numerous promotional campaigns that draw the attention of travellers this winter."

Maharaj added that the temple had great significance as according to Hindu mythology, it was here that Lord Kartikeya offered his bones to his parent as a sign of devotion to them.

As per the mythology, Lord Kartikeya, upset with his parents for favouring their younger son Lord Ganesha, when both were asked to circumnavigate the earth, offered his bones as the testimony of his devotion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3sj_cv09YI

