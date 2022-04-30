Uttarakhand to Host Third Edition of Annual Titli Utsav in Devalsari

Giving a boost to nature-based tourism in the state, Uttarakhand is starting a three-day butterfly fest from June 4. The fest, named Devalsari Titli Utsav, will be organised in Devalsari in the Tehri Garhwal district.

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand offers a great landscape as well a rich variety of flora and fauna. The Titli Utsav will be an attraction for tourists where they get the opportunity to witness the lesser-known species of butterflies and other insects and birds.

The area where the Titli Utsav is held has been created and protected by the local community which is supported by an NGO called The Devalsari Environment Protection and Technology Development Society.

According to Arun Gour, a member of the NGO, they will be hosting the third edition of the Titli Utsav this year. He added that despite having limited residential option, they have received an overwhelming response for the Utsav from parts of country and abroad as well. Gour said that they are expecting a hundreds of day visitors at the fest, as reported by The Times of India.

This year, the Titli Utsav will offer several activities including, bird, butterfly, and moth watching, butterfly photography and nature and heritage walks. Besides this, the place also offers a picturesque view of the mountains while mesmerizing landscapes of the hill state add to its beauty.

Talking about the idea behind the Utsav, Gour said that the festival is geared towards promoting nature-based and community-oriented tourism in Uttarakhand. Some part of the revenue generated through the fest will be given to the local communities while the rest will be used in nature conservation.

Apart from the Titli Utsav, The Devalsari society provides ecotourism packages and treks where trained guides accompany the visitors. They also host residential school programs where schoolare invited for a 3-5 day informative programs. So far, more than 2,000 people have witnessed the beauty of Devalsari, according to the society’s website.

