Valentine’s Day is a special occasion that celebrates love and affection between couples. For many, it’s a time to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy a romantic getaway with their significant other. Whether you’re looking for a cozy and intimate escape or a grand and luxurious adventure, there are countless resorts and destinations that cater to couples looking to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day. From breathtaking coastal destinations to serene mountain escapes, the options are endless. Let’s take a look at some of the most romantic resorts and places to visit this Valentine’s Day. From intimate hideaways to grand and opulent escapes, there’s something for every couple looking to celebrate their love.
Six Senses Fort Barwara
The Six Senses Fort Barwara offers a romantic getaway in a 14th-century fort that has been converted into a royal sanctuary. The property features two restaurants, a bar and lounge, a 30,000 sq ft spa and fitness center, and 48 beautifully appointed suites. Guests can enjoy picturesque views of forts and palaces and lush green landscapes in Rajasthan, which is just a three-hour drive from Jaipur. With a minimum two-night stay, couples can take advantage of the special offer that includes a daily buffet breakfast, a romantic dining experience with sparkling wine, a sundowner experience with happy hour, high tea with sweet and savory delights, a movie night with popcorn and snacks, sound therapy, and a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment. Upon arrival, guests will also receive a bottle of wine and a bakery selection.
Plan the perfect Beachy Escape this Valentine’s Day to InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort
The Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort is a scenic hotel located along the coastal highway, embodying the history of the Coromandel Coast. The resort boasts of a 15,000 sq ft garden space with a private beach, making it a perfect romantic getaway. With 105 rooms (including ocean view suites), 3 award-winning restaurants, and a luxurious spa and salon, the resort is located close to the Bay of Bengal. For Valentine’s Day, the resort offers a two-night couples’ retreat with a 5-course beach dinner set menu and cocktail at KoKoMMo Tiki Shack, a royal breakfast in the room, 15% savings at the spa, and more. There is also a Romantic Beach Retreat option that offers refined dining experiences and other amenities to enhance the stay. For those looking to unwind, there is a “Spacation" offer that includes a choice of one 60-minute spa treatment or two, a set lunch for two, and a room for relaxation.
Love is in the Mountains: The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas
The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotel brands, is a haven of wellness and renewal located near the yoga capital of the world, Rishikesh. The resort is a quintessential property of the Westin brand’s embodiment of wellness, and offers guests the opportunity to rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul while connecting with the natural splendor of Rishikesh. The architecture and location of the hotel is inspired by the concept of biophilia and aims to provoke thoughtful moments of community, spirituality, and celebration. The resort features 141 guestrooms with views of a resplendent valley, including royal garden villas with private pools, as well as flexible meeting and event spaces. There are four distinctive restaurants and bars, Rishikesh’s largest conference hall, a heated pool with gazebos, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar offering breathtaking mountain views. The resort is located just 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun.
Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon offers a romantic dining experience this Valentine’s Day
Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is approaching, and the newly opened Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is all set to indulge couples in a memorable dining experience curated to ignite the spark of love.
This Valentine’s Day, try something new that will bring you and your partner closer than ever before. Chef Herwig and his team at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon have tastefully curated an exclusive seven course menu comprising a romantic candle lit experience under a cabana with live music and a personal butler.
The hotel exemplifies the ideals of today and the Grand vision of tomorrow and is here to create a spectacular hotel experience in breath-taking settings, abundantly and impeccably delivered. The restaurants and bars at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon share a flair for the dramatic, the special, and the memorable. Guided by the philosophy – “Chefs serving food, waiters serving guests" – each distinct food and beverage venue will redefine the essence of authentic hospitality.
Come rejoice in the festival of love with your significant other and make memories of a lifetime with Grand Hyatt’s remarkable touch.
Nourish your wellbeing with a week-long itinerary of peace at Six Senses Vana
Six Senses Vana is the perfect destination where your retreat is replete with the soulful treatments, activities, experiences, and meals for you to help you feel your best and to maintain it long after your stay. Experience the wellness journey with nourishing food, including an Ayurvedic specialty restaurant; therapies, including acupuncture, reflexology, and natural alignment; and a kind-hearted team that complete the retreat.
Morning yoga in the Yogasala, one of the many dedicated spaces for movement and meditation. Create beautiful memories in this breathtaking destination and indulge yourself in some much-needed self-love. From Rose themed décor to making your own body scrub, dosha churnas, face mask, to strawberry themed breakfast buffet, Six Senses Vana brings to you a week-long self-care retreat, from February 7 to February 14. One can indulge in self-love, exploration and rejuvenation with a well-balanced week of transformative experience. Experiences include Rose theme décor at Salana, guest making dosha churnas for themselves, face mask making, Sankalp Yoga, nature walks and strawberry themed breakfast buffet.
Celebrate the season of love in the heart of the hills at Hyatt Regency, Dehradun
Love is in the air and Dehradun’s valley is gleaming with all things nice this Valentine’s Day, courtesy the whimsical offerings by Hyatt Regency Dehradun. Indulge in an immersive getaway with your significant other and make joyous memories of a lifetime with the hotel’s magical touch.
At Hyatt Regency Dehradun, you can experience serenity amidst expansive forests, best of global cuisine, a multi-sensorial spa and more. To elevate couples’ Valentine’s Day celebrations, the hotel has curated a special buffet with live music by the fire at Range, Hyatt Regency Dehradun’s cosmopolitan food gallery. At the Rooftop Bar, guests can savour welcome drinks, a champagne bar and curated food menu by Chef Tenzin paired with a romantic cabana set up. Also, patrons get to experience and enjoy the sunset sundowner with sangria at The Sky Pool Bar & Deck.
Experience the ultimate romantic getaway at Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort
Unwind in the serene beauty of the Himalayas with your loved one at the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort. This luxurious resort offers an idyllic getaway that is both magical and romantic. From February 11th to 19th, treat your valentine to the Love Escapade package and create memories to last a lifetime. Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed to a beautifully decorated room complete with a heart-shaped cake and a bottle of sparkling wine. Soak in the romance with a candlelit bath surrounded by rose petals, or indulge in a couples massage in the resort’s spa or Turkish Hamams Suite. Food lovers will be impressed with the resort’s excellent cuisine, as the chefs go all out to create a memorable dining experience. Indulge in a romantic four-course Valentine’s Day dinner with a bottle of sparkling wine and chocolates, or upgrade to the Presidential or Royal Suite for a luxurious experience with butler service, an electronic fireplace, and personal outdoor jacuzzis with breathtaking valley views. Take a dip in the temperature-controlled pool or hot jacuzzis, ride the romantic cable car, or snuggle up by a cozy bonfire under the stars. Conveniently located just 5 hours from Delhi and 1 hour from Mohali International Airport, the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is the ideal location for a romantic escape. Let this wellness resort set the stage for cherished memories.
Unwind in the beautiful Fazlani Nature’s Nest, Near Lonavala
If you are looking for a romantic getaway that combines luxury, wellness, and nature, then Fazlani Nature’s Nest is definitely worth considering. The retreat is perfect for couples who want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and spend some quality time together in a peaceful and rejuvenating environment. With its breathtaking views, comfortable accommodations, and a wide range of activities, the resort offers a unique and memorable experience for couples. Whether you’re looking to unwind, enjoy outdoor adventures, or simply spend time with your loved one, Fazlani Nature’s Nest has something for everyone. The “Celebrate Together with Wellness package" at Fazlani Nature’s Nest offers a complete and comprehensive romantic getaway experience for couples.
