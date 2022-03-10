Visit These Five Places In India During This Summer

Summers are round the corner. It is the best weather to leave the hustle of the city and go on a vacation. Be it mountains or sea, summers make every place pleasant. However, places like Dharamshala, Shimla, Nainital, and other hill stations get really busy during the summertime. Therefore, one must opt for a place that has peace and pleasant weather. So, if you are someone who is waiting for the summers to step out of their homes and visit unexplored places, then we are here with a list of places you can explore this summer.

Darjeeling

The majestic hill town in West Bengal is a perfect summer getaway. The town is surrounded by mesmerising Kanchenjunga Mountain range and beautiful tea gardens. You can beat the heat by staying here. One of the major tourist attractions here is the toy train ride which passes through the green gardens and jungles. Munnar

Kerala is a beautiful tourist destination having both mountains and sea in the state. One of the most popular destinations in Kerala is Munnar. The town is present in the western ghats and has pleasant weather throughout the summers. It is surrounded by lush green mountains and is very popular for its flora and fauna. Shillong

Meghalaya’s capital Shillong is a famous destination in North East. It comprises a lot of greenery, lakes and waterfalls. The major attractions include Elephant Falls, Shillong Peak, Sweet Falls, Umiam lake, and many more. Ladakh

People head towards the North when the heat rises high. Northern India has major hill stations and Ladakh is one of them. The land of high passes is a place that stays cool throughout the year. People can do a lot of adventures, experience Tibetan culture, spend days at the Zanskar Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, Tso Moriri, and Hemis National Park. Auli

Auli is one of the most famous ski sites in India. The tourist destination is sitting in the laps of the Himalayas and is home to apple orchards and pine trees. One can do trekking, skiing, ride in the ropeway and carry out various adventure activities in Auli. Not to forget, they can also enjoy the pleasant weather.

