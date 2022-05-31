Visit These Places if You Wish to go Far From the Madding Crowd of Tourists

When it comes to tourism, India has a plethora of options for travelers to visit and discover. Some of the cities and states thrive on the tourism industry, and that has bolstered their cultural exports, like Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. However, if you are looking for places that rarely make an appearance on your social media feed, we have curated a list of places that see relatively fewer tourists:

Samten Yongcha Gompa, Arunachal Pradesh

Not for everyone, this Buddhist temple is situated in the wilderness of India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. Thought to be about four hundred years old, the charming wooden Samten Yongcha Gompa stands on a breezy hilltop six kilometres west of Mechuka town. The first thing you see when you get to the temple is a forest with prayer flags and beautiful views of the valley, river, and mountains nearby. According to Lonely Planet, the caretaker at the temple will most likely appear to show you around the two-storey temple with its colourful imagery, including some guardian deities of the locals.

Roop Kund, Uttarakhand

The sight of Roop Kund may remind some of an episode of Game of Thrones, as the snow-covered hills reveal the lake nicknamed “the Mystery Lake." The name comes from the fact that Roop Kund features remain of human skeletons and horses belonging to the Paleolithic age. To reach this spot, one has to be prepared to take the trek starting from Lohajung, a tiny pass seated at 16,499 feet above sea level in the Garhwal Himalayas.

Chorten Forest, Sikkim

This forest is situated at the southern end of the Tashiding Gompa complex in Sikkim. The unusual compound contains a 2008 dharma bell, two giant Kashmir cypress trees, and a series of large Tibetan stupas. The sight is a visual treat for those seeking quiet and calm and wanting to breathe in some forest air.

Edakkal Caves, Kerala

Situated in the Wayanad district, Edakkal Caves are remote hilltop caves, or more accurately, a small series of caverns. The caverns are renowned for the ancient collection of petroglyphs in their top chamber, which are estimated to date back over 3000 years.

