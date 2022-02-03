Visit These Southeast Asian Countries for Exotic Holiday Amid COVID Pandemic

COVID-19 has spoiled the travel plans of many of us. From national to international locations, many places have strict restrictions due to which we can’t plan our trip to those locations. However, Southeast Asia is wholeheartedly welcoming tourists to its exotic tourist locations. People who want to pack their bags and step out can travel to South East Asia amid the pandemic.

Let’s cross borders and plan our next trip to these beautiful locations:

>Cambodia

Cambodia has eased the COVID restrictions for tourists back in November 2021. The vaccinated people can now travel to Cambodia without going through mandatory quarantine. The place is exotic, adventurous and fun and there is a lot to explore. Cambodia’s most iconic temple, Angkor Wat is a very famous tourist site.

>Bali

The Indonesian Island city is a breathtaking location. From February 4, Bali is going to be open for all the tourists. However, people who are vaccinated will have to go through a mandatory five-day quarantine period and have to show a negative COVID-19 report. Tourists can relax at the beach house and can also visit famous sites like Mount Batur, Monkey Forest, Tanah Lot Temple, Taman Ayun Temple, Jatiluwih Rice Terraces, Bali Swing, Ubud Monkey Forest, and so on.

>Thailand

If you are planning to visit Thailand, then you require a visitors pass for which you must apply 60 days prior to the travel. With Test and Go scheme, you are allowed to travel at every open location in Thailand. However, sandbox programme people will have a limitation of travelling. You can visit Phuket, Ko Samui, and so on.

>Philippines

Philippines is reopening its borders for visitors from February 10. Tourists can travel to all the open locations. However, they must have a negative COVID report. You can roam around and see places like San Agustin Church, National Museum of the Philippines, Manilla Bay, Ayala Museum and so on.

