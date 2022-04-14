Want to Experience Luxury Travel? Visit These 5 Most Expensive Cities in the World

People use all their life-savings to have the vacation of their dreams. A luxurious time where they can love like a prince or a princess. Everyone has a dream to have enough money to spend without giving a second thought, especially on travelling. Many people save money from their monthly expenses to invest in luxury travel once in their life. If you are someone who also wishes to visit the luxurious and expensive cities in the world but doesn’t know where to go, then we are here to your rescue.

We have curated a list of the most expensive places in the world which will definitely make you spend a lot of money.

Advertisement

Fiji Islands

Fiji is home to more than 300 islands surrounded by white sand and palm trees all around. With a serene view of water alongside the mesmerising beaches, it seems you have entered heaven on Earth. The famous boat rides from Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands are one of the most expensive things you’ll find on the Islands. Apart from this, if you want to live on the island of Laucala, then you’ll have to pay a landing fee of 11,500 euros.

Dubai

The land of sheikhs gives a luxurious experience by providing you with some of the best accommodation options which will make you forget all of your worries. In some places, grand hotel rooms are well-equipped to give you a serene underwater view. Apart from this, the luxury desert safari gives you a tour inside the property of the Royal family in a private Mercedes G-Wagon. Isn’t it interesting?

Advertisement

Sydney

Sydney stands third in the places to have the most expensive dinners in the world. Foods and drinks in the city are costlier than you think. You can have a luxury stay at some of the best hotels in the city. Not just this, you can spend an amazing time at the coastal waters by taking a long walk.

Advertisement

Los Angeles

The Californian city is not at all a good option for ones who are looking for budget travel rather it is for someone who has an ample amount of money to spend. The ones who are planning to travel to Los Angeles will have to deal with expensive accommodation in hotels, tourist activities, food, and even rental cars.

Oslo

The Norwegian city is highly expensive not just for tourists but for the people staying there as well. It is listed in the top five expensive cities to live in the world in 2018. The city offers costly travel and accommodation options which are not everyone’s cup of tea to afford.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.