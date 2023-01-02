Want To Go On A Budget-Friendly Vacation? Visit These 5 Places In India

India is a country full of diversified landscapes and scenic beauties. From north to south and east to west, there’s always something new to explore here. Are you looking for a trip to a beautiful valley in the heart of the Himalayas or do you need some vitamin ‘sea’ to sail through the hectic work life ahead? You don’t need to plan much in advance or spend a lot of money to treat yourself to a quick break.

From exploring the country’s ancient history and culture to just relaxing on the beaches and trekking to the high mountain ranges, there are innumerable best places to visit in India. These budget-friendly destinations are packed with unique experiences that will surely live up to your dreams. Here is a list of the 5 best places that you can take off to without worrying about your bank balance.

Alleppey

Alleppey island is located in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is best known for its verdant countryside, houseboat cruises and rustic back waterways. It is the best place to sample delicious seafood and enjoy the cheapest solo trips in India. Alleppey is one of the most beautiful destinations for low-budget trips in India.

Things to do: Visit Alappuzha beach, Vembanad lake, and Pathiramanal islands and stay in a houseboat.

Budget: Cover the destination easily under a budget of Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000 per person.

McLeodganj

The views of the valleys and hills are magical. Dharamshala and McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh are the most beautiful destinations for budget trips in India. It is lined with numerous monasteries and temples. Plan your trip to witness the snow-capped mountains of the Dhauladhar ranges.

Things to do: Visit Naddi viewpoint. Do boat riding, camping, and shopping at local markets.

Budget: Cover the destination easily under a budget of Rs.5,000 to Rs.10,000 per person.

Kasol

Kasol is a village situated on the banks of river Parvati in Himachal Pradesh and always attracts nature lovers from across the country. Due to the high footfall of Israeli tourists, Kasol is known as mini Israel. Additionally, Kasol has several dorms and homestays that offer bottom-rock prices to cut back on your expenses.

Things to do: Go for the Kheerganga trekking, camping and boating.

Budget: Cover the destination easily around a budget of Rs.10,000 per person.

Jaipur

Known as the pink city of India, Jaipur is a perfect place for a 2-3 day trip and is majorly loved for catching glimpses of its incredible heritage. From street foods to quirky hostel stays, this has to be on your list of short trips in India on a pocket-friendly budget.

Things to do: Go for a village jeep safari, visit Amber Palace, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Nahargarh fort.

Budget: Cover the destination easily around a budget of Rs.6,000 to Rs.10,000 per person.

Nainital

Being a hill station in Uttarakhand, Nainital is a good option for budget trips. The place is known for its main attraction, the Naini Lake, mall road and beautiful viewpoints. You can also view the mighty now-capped Himalayas from here.

Things to do: Boating at Naini lake, ropeway ride, visit Tiffin Top and Naini Devi temple.

Budget: Cover the destination easily around a budget of Rs.5,000 to Rs.6000 per person.

