World Toursim Day 2022: Six Places To Visit For Cultural Immersion In Abu Dhabi

For an inspiring holiday experience, Abu Dhabi offers a diverse range of leading cultural attractions and sites to soak up fascinating culture and art. From the tranquility of Al Ain to the wonder of Louvre Abu Dhabi, this World Tourism Day, explore a world beyond malls and shopping. In the UAE capital, you can shape your own journey of personal discovery by visiting these six places.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Step inside the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab World, translating and fostering the spirit of openness between cultures. As one of the premier cultural institutions in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, this art lovers’ dream displays works of historical, cultural and sociological significance from ancient times to the contemporary era.

There are 9,200 square metres of galleries to explore, including a permanent gallery and a temporary gallery enriched by loans from notable French museums, including Musee du Louvre, Musee d’Orsay, and Centre Pompidou.

The building itself is an architectural masterpiece designed by Pritzker-prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel. Water and the subtle play of reflected light, the incredible structure was inspired by the region’s rich architectural traditions and the museum’s unique location, where the Arabian sky meets the sands of Saadiyat Island and the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Qasr Al Hosn

In a city like Abu Dhabi, where things are constantly evolving, there are some parts where time almost stands still. Qasr Al Hosn is one of them. The city’s oldest standing structure is a commanding figure surrounded by Abu Dhabi’s glittering skyline, which, when you see it in person, is a beautiful juxtaposition of the past and present.

Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi was built in the 1790s and was once home to the ruling family. The building has been transformed into a museum in 2018 after a decade’s worth of intensive conservation and very delicate restorative work.

On entering, the first iconic buildings that you will see are the Inner Fort, constructed in 1795, and the Outer Palace, built between 1939-45. Slowly, look up and lay your eyes on the original watchtower. Walking through every area of Qasr Al Hosn is a delightful experience that makes you want to linger longer. You can easily while away a few hours soaking up the fascinating history of the UAE capital or looking at artefacts and archival materials from 6,000 years ago. And as for children, exploring the nooks and crannies of this ancient structure is sure to give them a sense of adventure and excellent material for story time.

Heritage Village

Abu Dhabi’s Heritage Village is a family-friendly spot to experience the traditional way of life in the desert. The village is an immersive time capsule, with an old-world souk (market), mosque and camp modelled on life in pre-modern UAE. Located on the Marina Mall Island close to the city centre, the traditional oasis village offers a glimpse at Abu Dhabi’s past. Here you can shop, discover artefacts, and watch artisans make pottery, blow glass and weave fabric on a loom.

The village is also home to a heritage club, which hosts workshops for traditional crafts. You can watch craftsmen demonstrate traditional skills such as metalwork, pottery, weaving and spinning yarn. They may even let you try your hand at their trade too. Do not forget to check out the village’s little spice shop, which offers a range of dried herbs, handmade soaps and plenty of souvenirs to take home to family and friends.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

A trip to Abu Dhabi would not be complete without a visit to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, an impressive and inspiring space that is one of the world’s largest mosques and the only one that captures the unique interactions between Islam and other world cultures. The welcoming mosque’s open-door policy encourages visitors from around the world to not only witness its beauty but also gain a deeper understanding of the emirate’s cultural beliefs in a space that encourages open dialogue.

The mosque can welcome up to 55,000 worshippers and visitors every day. Its 1,096 amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, 82 white marble domes, reflective pools, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, iconic prayer hall, and courtyard featuring one of the largest marble mosaic artworks in the world make it a stunning place to explore and take photographs.

Al Ain Oasis

The Al Ain Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Al Ain, is the island’s green garden city located about an hour and a half away from the capital. It covers 1,200 hectares and provides a unique insight into the region’s inhabitants who began taming the desert 4,000 years ago.

Abu Dhabi’s Al Ain Oasis is a perfect place for those looking to immerse themselves in nature, and a stroll around the oasis is a breath-taking way to do it. Sprawling pathways are shaded by a vibrant canopy of trees blooming with fruits like mangoes, oranges, and bananas. The oasis is also ripe for exploration on two wheels. Relax and ride a bicycle underneath the dappled shade of the palm fronds for a more unique excursion.

For those looking for an educational trip, make sure to stop by the Eco-Centre. Interactive exhibits show visitors how Al Ain Oasis’s falaj system works, and how the treasured local ecosystem is being preserved. There is no need to worry about ticket price as the eco-Centre is free of charge.

Al Wathba Fossil Dunes

Located 45 kilometres to the east of Abu Dhabi, Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Protected Area comprises of more than 1,700 fossil dunes, spread over 7 square kilometres, making it one of the largest numbers of fossil dunes concentrated in one location in the emirate.

Geologists estimate the age of fossil formations within the protected location at over four million years. At the reserve, you can enjoy the natural marvels of the area, by walking the well-lit trails, which extend to 3 kilometres both ways and are surrounded by benches and shades for relaxing.

You can also enjoy music and light shows which take place throughout opening hours and can be viewed from the amphitheatre, which holds up to 200 visitors.

