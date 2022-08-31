Travelling With Your Pet? Keep These 4 Things in Mind

Travelling with pets is a fun ride for sure. However, with the fun comes responsibility as well. When we travel alone or with friends or family, our duties are divided, but with animals, things are quite different. Our pets are like toddlers who cannot take care of themselves. Hence, we as owners have to make sure that they have a comfortable journey while travelling and do not cause a hindrance to others as well.

If you are travelling with your pet for the first time, here are 4 important things you must take into account.

Pack a pet kit

Packing a pet kit is an essential part of travelling with your furry friends. Make sure you carry towels, pet food, a leash or collar, bowls, disposable bags, and toys for your four-legged friend to keep them handy whenever required.

Take care of stomach problems

While travelling, pets are prone to motion sickness, causing health issues and stomach problems. Ensure that you bring all the necessary medicines for your pet. If you are travelling by car, take frequent stops by halting the vehicle so that your furry friends get used to the motion.

Check guidelines:

It is mandatory to check all the guidelines before you venture out on your trip. Whether you are travelling by air, rail, or road check all the guidelines prior so as not to face any issues later on. While some modes of transport are pet-friendly, others do not allow animals. Read the rules and regulations thoroughly. It is also important to check for pet-friendly hotels.

Carry vaccination certificates:

Carrying vaccination records of your pets is a must while travelling. You might be asked to show vaccination certificates before boarding a flight, a train, at toll booths, or even when you check in at hotels. In addition, ensure that your pet is fully vaccinated before you undertake a trip.

