Treat Erectile Dysfunction With These Yoga Poses

With yoga gaining popularity around the world for its miraculous benefits, experts are coming up with even more advantages of practicing yoga. From healing back pain to improving flexibility and even easing arthritis symptoms, yoga has become the panacea for all sorts of illnesses.

Yoga also helps in dealing with stress and maintaining overall good mental health. Certain yoga poses are also associated with better ejaculatory control in men and improved synchronization with their partner which helps in achieving sexual wellbeing.

Experts now believe that some yoga poses if done accurately can even treat conditions like erectile dysfunction. Men suffering from erectile dysfunction are unable to keep an erection and maintain it to have healthy sex. It is a quite common problem particularly in India and is not much talked about.

Below are some yoga poses which helps strengthen the pelvic floor and in turn helps in achieving a healthy erection-

Naukasana

In this yoga pose, one has to sit straight on the ground with knees bend and feet on the ground while having 1-2 feet distance from your hips. Now squeeze your hips while leaning back and let go of the knees to engage the core.

Dandaymana Dhanurasana

Just try to make a mountain pose with your palms forward. Now while lifting your left foot bring your heel closer to your glutes. Remember to keep the right arm straight.

Bitilasana Marjaryasana

Imitate a cat by getting on all fours and then try to form an arch with your back. Try to feel the stretch in the spine and then sink your belly towards the ground making a cow pose.

Salabhasana

In this, you have to engage your core by lying with your face down on the floor and slowly lift your legs and head up while feeling the glutes and thigh tightening.

Virabhadra Asana

With your right foot forward and left at the back as done while doing lunges, raise your arms and bring them parallel to each other. Inhale while bending further into the posture pressing the tailbone towards the floor.

