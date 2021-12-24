Treat Your Winter Mornings With Bread Bhajiya For Breakfast. Check Recipe

On winter mornings, if you wish to treat your taste buds with delicious fried food, bread bhajiya could be your go-to option. It’s easy to make and full of flavours that will set the tone for your day. Kids love bread bhajiya so you don’t even have to think of another option for the little ones in the house.

Its combination with a hot cup of tea enhances the taste. So, if you still haven’t tried it but are tempted to, follow our easy recipe to make the perfect breakfast for winters in just a few minutes.

Ingredients

To make bread bhajiya at home, you will need the following ingredients: 5 bread slices, 1/2 cup curd, 3/4 gram flour, 2 tablespoons of fresh coriander leaves, 1 teaspoon of red chilli powder, 1/4 cup chopped onions, 1/4 teaspoon of Asafetida, Oil, Salt (as per taste).

Recipe

To make bread bhajiya, take the bread slices and remove their sides. Now, take the white part of the bread and cut it into small squares. Now, take the gram flour in a big bowl and add curd, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, onions, asafetida and salt to it. Add water to the mixture and whisk it to create a paste just like the paste used in regular bhajiya.

Once that’s done, add the bread pieces to the bowl and mix again.

Now, take a pan and pour some mustard or any other oil you prefer. When the oil is hot enough, take a small portion of the batter and put it in the frying pan. Fry on medium flame till the bhajiya are golden brown. Occasionally stir the bhajiya in the pan so that they get evenly cooked. Take it out of the pan and soak the extra oil. Serve it with tomato sauce and green chutney or curd. Enjoy it with your family.

